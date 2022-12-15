The rim was unkind for the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats in the 2nd Half as they could not make shots in their 54-42 loss at the South Warren Spartans last Tuesday night at South Warren High School for their first loss of the season.
“Got to give South Warren’s defense credit for why we couldn’t make shots,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said, ”We missed some easy ones around the bucket. We just have to do a better job of finishing with contact, We got there so mow just finish.”
South Warren jumped out to an 8-0 lead with four points scored by Brandon Rowe. Jalen Briscoe and DeMarcus Hogan each scored five points for Franklin-Simpson. Andrew Linhardt scored five points with Andrew Goley and Brayden Parris each scoring two as the Wildcats trailed 13-10 at the end of the first.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from O.J. Gamble and Sam Mylor gave the Wildcats a 16-13 lead in the 2nd Quarter. Later, Gabe Jones’ drive with the finger roll basket gave Franklin-Simpson a 20-19 lead. Gamble added another basket but Rowe scored five straight points that helped the Spartans regain the lead as Goley’s free throw made the score 25-22 at halftime.
South Warren extended their lead to double digits as Rowe scored 13 points. Hogan scored seven points for the Wildcats with a traditional three-point play from Jones. Justin Posey buried a 3-pointer to score five points as Franklin-Simpson trailed 43-34 at the end of three.
The Wildcats only made three field goals in the 4th Quarter as Hogan made two with Gavin Dickerson making the other. Posey scored four points with Drew Hudson making a 3-pointer and Rowe also scoring three points as Franklin-Simpson lost to South Warren 54-42.
“We could have and should have been winning in the 1st Half with a couple of possessions at the end of the half,” Spencer said. “We have to do a better job of playing 32 minutes and competing on the defensive end. We only gave up 25 points in the 1st Half, I feel like we should have only allowed only 10 to 15 points. In the 2nd Half, they just wore us down.“
“We have put in a whole new system of playing,” Spartans’ head coach Carlos Quarles said..”They have bought in and are playing their tails off. All the kudos go to the players. They have embraced this year. They play for each other and it is fun to watch.”
Jalen Briscoe led the Wildcats with 16 points with DeMarcus Hogan adding 12. Brandon Rowe led all scorers with a game-high of 27 points.
The Wildcats only had 22 rebounds with Gavin Dickderson leading the team with seven and Briscoe having six. O.J. Gamble and Hogan each had four.
“Brandon Rowe is our leader,” Quarles said. “He is a high IQ basketball player and tonight, he was making all the right plays. He scored all those points but he took the right shots and right plays for his teammates to get those points. Great job by Brandon tonight.”
