DATE OPPONENT TIME
Spring Break Bash at Murray
April 9 vs. Murray 7:30 p.m.
April 10 vs. Crittenden County 11 a.m.
April 10 vs. Ballard Memorial 1 p.m.
April 10 vs. Mayfield 5 p.m.
April 12 at Glasgow 5:30 p.m.
April 13 vs. Russellville () 5:30 p.m.
April 15 at Bowling Green 5:30 p.m.
April 16 at Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
April 19 vs. South Warren 5:30 p.m.
April 20 at Todd County Central () 6 p.m.
April 22 at Allen County-Scottsville 5:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
April 26 vs. Barren County 5:30 p.m.
April 27 at Logan County () 5:30 p.m.
April 29 vs. Edmonson County 5:30 p.m.
April 30 at East Robertson (TN) 5:30 p.m.
Lady Cats Invitational
May 1 vs. Metcalfe County 10 a.m.
May 1 vs. Calloway County 2 p.m.
May 4 at Russellville () 5:30 p.m.
May 6 vs. Monroe County 6 p.m.
Best of the West at Buchanon Park
May 7 vs. Daviess County 6:30 p.m.
May 7 vs. Marshall County 8:30 p.m.
May 8 vs. Great Crossing 10 a.m.
May 8 vs. Paducah Tilghman 12 p.m.
May 11 vs. Todd County Central () 6 p.m.
May 13 vs. Bowling Green 5:30 p.m.
May 14 at Edmonson County 5:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Greenwood 5:30 p.m.
May 18 vs. Logan County () 5:30 p.m.
May 20 at South Warren 5:30 p.m.
Meade County Mighty May Matchup
May 21 vs. Mercy 8:30 p.m.
May 22 vs. Jeffersontown 10:30 a.m.
May 22 vs. North Bullitt 3 p.m.
May 25 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 5:30 p.m.
May 27 vs. Butler County 5:30 p.m.
() — 13th District games
