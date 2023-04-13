The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team played their annual five-game series at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. where they played some of the best teams from around the United States.
F-S — 8 vs Bethlehem — 4The Wildcats picked up their first win during Spring Break with their victory over the Eagles, who are from the 19th District of the 5th Region.
Brevin Scott picked up the win as he pitched a complete game throwing all seven innings allowing four runs on four hits with four strikeouts with one walk.
Franklin-Simpson scored at least a run in five of the seven innings. They executed a double steal in the top of the 1st inning that scored Colton Wilson for the first run of the game. In the top of the 2nd with bases loaded and two outs, Wilson put the ball in play and a fielding error allowed Hayden Satterly and Kody Alexander to score. Then they executed another double steal as Payton Brown scored from third for a 4-0 lead. Satterly hit a one out RBI triple in the top of the 3rd that scored Scott for a 5-0 lead.
Bethlehem scored four runs, all with two outs, a two RBI double and a two RBI triple that cut the Wildcats’ lead down to 5-4. But they responded in the top of the 4th as with bases loaded and two outs, Scott hit a clutch two RBI single that scored Brown and Brady Delk that gave them a 7-4 lead Franklin-Simpson added another run in the top of the 7th as Colin Anderson’s two out RBI single scored Scott that made the final score 8-4.
Payton Brown, Hayden Satterly and Colton Wilson each had two hits with Brevin Scott having two RBIs with himself and Brown scoring two runs.
Andrew Jackson (SC) — 17 vs F-S — 0The Wildcats allowed 15 hits as they could not generate any offense in their four inning loss to the Volunteers.
Franklin-Simpson only had one hit in the game, a two out single by Brevin Scott The team had base runners in scoring position at first and third in the bottom of the 1st inning and first and second in the bottom of the 4th but were left stranded.
Andrew Jackson scored runs in a myriad of ways. They had an RBI single, two RBI doubles and two RBI walks with bases loaded in the top of the 1st. Followed by two RBI singles, an RBI double and a wild pitch for four more runs in the top of the 2nd. The Blue Devils scored two runs in the top of the 3rd with an RBI single and an RBI sacrifice fly. They added six more runs in the top of the 4th with two RBI triples, a two RBI triple, an RBI double with an RBI sacrifice fly for their 17 runs.
Victor (NY) — 6 vs F-S — 1For the second game in a row, the Wildcats couldn’t generate much offense as they lost to the Blue Devils in their third game of their five game series.
The Wildcats had an opportunity to score first in the top of the 1st but Brady Delk who led off the game with a single, was left stranded at second. Payton Brown and Delk reached base on walks in the top of the 3rd but Franklin-Simpson couldn’t capitalize.
After Victor scored two runs in the bottom of the 3rd for a 2-0 lead, Garrett Sadler reached base on a walk in the top of the 4th and Delk singled with two outs in the top of the 5th but both were stranded at first.
With now a 3-0 lead as the Blue Devils added another run in the bottom of the 5th, the Wildcats hammered a run across in the top of the 6th. Griff Banton hit a solo leadoff home run, his second of the season, to left field for the first run of the game.
“The pitch I saw was an inside fastball with two strikes on me and I didn’t know it was gone off the bat but I knew it had a chance of going because it felt like I connected good with the barrel,” Griff Banton said. “It feels good to have two home runs already in this season but I can’t let it get to my head and I need to keep the same approaches at the plate.”
Sadler reached base with an one out single but couldn’t advance any further.
Victor countered with three runs in the bottom of the 6th for a 6-1 lead. Franklin-Simpson had one final chance in the top of the 7th but Delk, who reached base with a two out walk, would be stranded at first as they lost to the Blue Devils.
Brady Delk led the team with two hits with Griff Banton driving and scoring the only run for the Wildcats,
Ocean Township (NJ) — 2 vs F-S — 0The Wildcats and Spartans engaged in a pitcher’s duel. Payton Brown and Colten Wilson combined to allow four hits but the two runs scored by Ocean Township were more than enough as they shutout Franklin-Simpson for the victory.
Wilson hit an one out single in the top of the 1st inning for the Wildcats but a double play ended their half of the inning. The Spartans took advantage of their only hit in the inning. Following the triple and with two outs, a wild pitch allowed the run to score for a 1-0 lead.
Garrett Sadler hit an one out single in the top of the 2nd. He stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout but was left stranded. Ocean Township scored in the bottom of the 2nd inning with a RBI single that scored a baserunner from second making the score 2-0.
From there, both teams played tremendous defense as both teams allowed no runs for the remainder of the game, The Wildcats had their opportunities. Brady Delk hit a two out single to reach base but was caught stealing to end the top of the 3rd. Wilson was hit by a pitch with a walk to Griff Banton and a single by Brevin Scott that made the bases loaded for Franklin-Simpson but could not get a run across as they had three consecutive strikeouts. They also had a base runner at second in the top of the 5th, two base runners at first and second in the top of the 6th and bases loaded in the top of the 7th but they were left stranded as they suffered the shutout loss.
Brady Delk, Garrett Sadler, Brevin Scott and Colton Wilson each had a hit for the Wildcats.
Centerville (VA) — 8 vs F-S — 3In the “Clash of the ‘Cats”, Franklin-Simpson’s final game of their week-long series in Myrtle Beach, Brevin Scott allowed eight runs, two of them were earned, on seven hits as the six unearned runs led to Franklin-Simpson’s loss last Thursday.
Centerville scored the first run of the game in the top of the 1st inning by taking advantage of a passed ball with a runner at third base with two outs for a 1-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson answered back in the bottom half of the inning as with an 0-1 count, Brady Delk hit an opposite field, inside the park home run, his first home run of his varsity career, that tied the game at 1-1.
Centerville regained the lead in the top of the 3rd inning with two out, two RBI triples and a passed ball for three runs to take a 4-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson rallied in the bottom half of the inning as with two outs, Delk reached base on an error and Griff Banton followed with a walk. With runners at first and second, Scott hit an RBI single that scored Delk, making the score 4-2. Garrett Sadler reached base with a walk that made the bases loaded. Then Banton scored a run on a passed ball that cut their deficit down to 4-3 but could not take advantage of more runs to score in the inning.
Centerville had a huge top of the 4th inning as a leadoff fielding error scored a run. Then a hit batter followed by a groundout led to an RBI single and an RBI triple. Then a wild pitch scored another run as they took an 8-3 lead.
Franklin-Simpson had their scoring opportunities to score some runs but in the bottom of the 4th, Hunter Jones, who singled and advanced to second on an error, was stranded at second. In the bottom of the 5th, Scott, who singled, was left stranded at first and in the bottom of the 7th with two outs, the bases were loaded with Delk, who reached on a fielder’s choice, and back to back singles by Banton and Scott. But in all three of those innings, they could not capitalize as Franklin-Simpson lost their final game to Centerville to wrap up their week-long series of games.
Brevin Scott led the team with three hits with himself and Brady Delk, who led the team scoring two runs, each having an RBI.
Franklin-Simpson will play at the South Warren Spartans on Thursday night with first pitch time scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
