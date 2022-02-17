Franklin-Simpson’s basketball teams wanted to make a resounding statement to everyone in the 4th Region that they are legitimate contenders for the 4th Region Tournament championship with their doubleheader sweep over the Barren County Trojans on Junior Pro and Senior Night at the F-S Gym.
Lady Cats 50, Trojanettes 47Franklin-Simpson made a big run in the 1st Half, withstood a run by Barren County in the 2nd Half but made enough plays down the stretch late in the game for the three-point victory that featured two of the top three teams in the 4th Region.
“I didn’t think we played very well on Saturday at Logan County. The preparation for this game was that you must do more against a high level Barren County team. Coach (Piper) Lindsey has her team always well prepared so we knew that this was going to be a very high level game. The girls came out in the beginning and threw some big punches early. Our shooters were making shots and we were on a roll. We knew that they had a run in them. They were not going to just roll over. I am proud of the girls for taking their best punch and responding late in the game. I am extremely proud of how my girls played tonight.”
The Troajnettes led early in the 1st Quarter 10-9 with four points each from senior Raven Ennis and junior Macy Lockhart. But the Lady Cats responded with a barrage of 3-pointers as Jasmine Savage knocked down three with returning senior Alera Barbee burying two as they closed the quarter on a 12-1 run for a 21-11 lead at the end of one.
Franklin-Simpson continued to shoot well beyond the arc in the 2nd Quarter as sophomore Katelyn McAlister and freshman Lanayjah Knight, who was playing significant minutes since her injury she suffered during the Portland Holiday Christmas Tournament, each dropped 3-pointers as they led 29-13. Sophomore Abby Varney scored four points for Barren County to keep Barren County close but junior Lee Lee Partinger scored four points late in the 1st Half as the Lady Cats led 34-21 at halftime.
“I was really focused tonight. I was ready to play,” Jasmine Savage said. “I hit those shots early on. I came through and so did everyone else whether it was shooting or playing defense. I don’t know if they (Barren County) expected me and Lanayjah (Knight) to make four 3-pointers in the 1st Half.”
“The baseline 3-point shot is my shot. Our 3’s we made in the 1st Half were so big,” Lanayjah Knight said. It feels so good to be back in the lineup. I like being back on the court again and helping my team out again. We have a lot of talented young players on the team and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”
“From playing them last year, we knew that Barren County would play “the pack game”. You can’t drive in the paint on them so you have to knock down some shots where they have to start coming out of that. We made seven 3’s in the 1st Half from three or four different players. Jasmine (Savage) shot it well and Lanayjah (Knight) had a great night. I keep telling her to stick with it. You never know when your number will be called and with Ashanti (Johnson) out tonight, Lanayjah’s number was called and she stepped up and played huge minutes for us.”
The Trojanettes started to make their run in the 3rd Quarter as Varney scored five points with three points from sophomore Katie Murphy. Franklin-Simpson only scored five points with Knight connecting on her second 3-pointer of the game with Barbee adding a basket as they led 39-35 at the end of the third.
Barren County took the lead in the 4th Quarter as Ennis and Lockhart combined to score all 12 points in the period. With the game on the line, Barbee wanted the ball in her hands and she delivered as she scored all 11 points in the quarter for the Lady Cats for the 50-47 victory to improve to 12-1 against teams from the 4th Region.
Alera Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 22 points for Franklin-Simpson.
“In the end, it came down to our best player against their best player that could score. I told Alera (Barbee) that part of you coming back for another year was for moments like this. She played like a college player tonight. Our shooters were shooting it early and then fed her the ball with the game on the line. That’s the unselfishness of our team. We knew that we needed to get the ball to her to win.”
“You gotta demand the ball when the game is on the line. I believe in myself and my teammates believe in me. That really means a lot to me and I believe in them as well,” Alera Barbee said. “The 3’s by Jasmine (Savage) and Lanayjah (Knight) were huge. They (Barren County) didn’t expect that and that’s probably because they are freshman. They stepped up big and our freshmen are underestimated but they are showing how good they are now and how good they are going to be.”
Raven Ennis led Barren County with 15 points with 12 points from Macy Lockhart and Abby Varney adding 11 points.
Wildcats 61, Trojans 49In a matchup of two of the top five teams in the 4th Region that was tight throughout, Franklin-Simpson relied on their defense in the 4th Quarter to pull away for the 12-point victory over Barren County to improve to 11-2 against teams in the 4th Region.
“We are coming off playing back to back games and I am happy with the effort,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We got to clean up the rebounds. That’s the only thing that kept Barren County in the game was that. If we rebounded better, we probably would have won this game by 20 points. They had at least 15 to 20 points on put backs. When we can rebound the basketball, we can play with anybody.”
Returning senior Andreyas Miller scored eight points for the Wildcats in the 1st Quarter with junior Sam Mylor draining a 3-pointer. Seniors Aden Nyeken and Taye Poynter combined for three 3-pointers for the Trojans as Franklin-Simpson led 13-11 at the end of the first.
Seniors Mason Griggs and Lane Stephens, who made two 3-pointers, each scored six points in the 2nd Quarter for Barren County. The Wildcats matched the Trojans with Miller, who knocked down two 3-pointers, scoring eight points with junior Jalen Briscoe and sophomore Gavin Dickerson, who knocked down a 3-pointer, each scoring three points and junior Connor Vincent adding two as both teams scored 16 points in the quarter as Franklin-Simpson led 29-27 at halftime.
Both teams continued to slug it out in the 3rd Quarter as Nyeken, who buried a 3-pointer and scored on a traditional three-point play, scored six points with Griggs adding four points for the Trojans. Miller buried his third 3-pointer of the game with junior Gabe Jones dropping his first from beyond the arc for the Wildcats. Briscoe scored three points with sophomore Ishmael Holcomb adding two as Franklin-Simpson led 42-41 at the end of three.
In the 4th Quarter, the Wildcats’ defense won the game as they bottled up Barren County, forcing some missed shots. Jones connected on his second 3-pointer of the game and the Wildcats took advantage of the foul situation by making 12 of their 17 free throws down the stretch as they outscored the Trojans 19-8 in the final eight minutes for the 61-49 victory.
“In the 4th Quarter, we switched over to the 1-3-1 defense. Just changed the pace of the game a bit,” Spencer said. “The guys did a good job with it. We can make adjustments to what other teams are doing. We’ve been playing that so long, they can make easy adjustments.“
Andreyas Miller scored a game high of 27 points for Franklin-Simpson with 11 points each from Jalen Briscoe and Gabe Jones.
“We came in with the mindset of being locked in to get this “W” tonight because this was the team that put us out in the region tournament last season,” Andreyas Miller said. “We had to make sure to come out to step on their necks so they can not come in and take away what is ours.”
“I told the guys at the end that the basketball gods can make you struggle but defense and rebounding travels everywhere you go,” Spencer said. “Keep the rebounds even and play good defense, we can play with anybody in this region. We have three bonafide scorers that can get us a bucket at any time. Not a lot of teams can say that. That’s why I love my team.”
Mason Griggs led Barren County with 16 points with Aden Nyeken adding 11 points and 10 points from Taye Poynter.
Franklin-Simpson plays their final game of the regular season on Thursday night at the Glasgow Scotties in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader with tip-off time at 6 p.m.
WFKN Radio will broadcast the games starting at 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
