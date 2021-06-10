The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team saw their season come to an end with their 10-7 loss to the Russellville Lady Panthers in the opening round of the 13th District Softball Tournament at Russellville High School.
The Lady Panthers led 1-0 after the top of the 1st inning but the Lady Cats responded in the bottom half of the inning.
RBI doubles by junior Haley Fowler and senior Raegan Coffee scored eighth grader Allie Utley and Fowler to take the lead. Later, junior Gracie Arnemann hit an RBI single that scored Coffee for a 3-1 lead.
But Russellville had a big 2nd inning with a two RBI double and a grand slam home run for six runs to take the lead 7-3.
The Lady Panthers hit their second solo home run of the game in the 3rd to lead 8-3. The Lady Cats rallied in the bottom half of the inning as Fowler scored on a fielder’s choice. Eighth grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck stole home plate for another run and junior Shelby Caudill hit a two out RBI single that scored junior Sherrekia Kitchens that cut their deficit down to two, 8-6.
The two teams exchanged runs in the 4th inning as Allie Utley scored on a RBI groundout by Fowler, making the score 9-7.
Russellville added an insurance run in the top of the 6th with their third solo home run, fourth overall of the game as Franklin-Simpson was set down in order in the bottom of the 6th and 7th innings for the 10-7 loss that saw their season come to an end.
“We didn’t play bad but Russellville played better,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “They had the big hits with the four home runs. We were fired up and focused and it showed early on when we got three runs across in the 1st inning. Russellville got the momentum in the 2nd and held on to it. I felt good about our chances when we were down three in our last at bat to score some runs but it didn’t happen. I expect us to use this as motivation and come back stronger next season.”
Haley Fowler led the team with two RBI along with two hits each from Raegan Coffee and Shelby Caudill and two runs scored by Fowler and Allie Utley.
“This has been a tough year, on and off the field and to show their resiliency, I am so proud of them,” Lady Panthers head coach Ryan Davenport said. “I saw a look in the girls’ eyes tonight after Chloe (Whitescarver) tried to talk to them the best they could and they were inspired to play tonight. We hit the ball well tonight. Amiyah (Collier) hit two home runs, Maddie Penrod hitting one and to come off the 1st inning where Jaylah (Jees) made a couple of errors behind the plate to hit a grand slam, that was incredible.”
The Lady Cats finish their season with an overall record of 17-20 and 4-3 against teams from the 13th District.
