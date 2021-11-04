The road to Kroger Field in Lexington begins with 32 teams vying for the KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Class 4-A State Football Championship.
It’s the thinning of the herd, the survival of the fittest. Survive, win and advance. Lose and it’s on to basketball season.
The first two rounds of the playoffs will consist of teams playing their district opponents. In Region 1 District 2, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats (4-6) will host the Warren East Raiders (5-5). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots (6-4) and the Russell County Lakers (2-8).
(1) Allen County-Scottsville vs. (4) Russell County
(2) Franklin-Simpson vs. Warren East
In Region 1, the Logan County Cougars (7-4) will host the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons (3-7). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Hopkinsville Tigers (6-4) and the Hopkins County Central Storm (6-4).
(1) Logan County vs. (4) Madisonville-North Hopkins
(2) Hopkinsville vs. (3) Hopkins County Central
In Region 3 District 3, the Spencer County Bears (7-3) will host the Marion County Knights (1-9). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Moore Mustangs (6-4) and the John Hardin Bulldogs (6-5)
(1) Spencer County vs, (4) Marion County
(2) John Hardin vs. (3) Moore
District 4 has the Franklin County Flyers (7-3) hosting the North Oldham Mustangs (4-6). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Central Yellow Jackets (6-4) and the Shelby County Rockets (4-6).
(1) Franklin County vs. (4) North Oldham
(2)Central vs. (3) Shelby County
In Region 3 District 5, the Boyle County Rebels (9-1) will host the Anderson County Bearcats (2-8). The winner of that game will play the winner of Lexington Catholic Knights (8-2) and the Bourbon County Colonels (5-5).
(1) Boyle County vs. (4) Anderson County
(2)Lexington Catholic vs. (3) Bourbon County
District 6 has the Rowan County Thorobreds (7-3) hosting the Harrison County Vikings (2-8). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Homes Bulldogs (8-2) and the Scott Eagles (6-4).
(1) Rowan County vs. (4) Harrison County
(2) Holmes vs. (3) Scott
In Region 4 District 7, the Corbin Redhounds (10-0) will host the Wayne County Cardinals (4-6). The winner of that game will host the Lincoln County Patriots (5-6) and the Knox Central Panthers (5-5).
(1) Corbin vs. (4) Wayne County
(2) Lincoln County vs. (3) Knox Central
In District 8, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles (8-2) will host the Clay County Tigers (5-5). The winner of that game will host the winner of the Letcher County Central Cougars (6-3) and the Perry County Central Commodores (7-3)
(1) Johnson Central vs. (4) Clay County
(2)Letcher County Central vs. (3) Perry County Central
The eight district playoff champions will be reseeded. Regions 1 and 2 and Regions 3 and 4 will be re-seeded 1-4 in Round 3, the regional championship round. The four region winners will be once again re-seeded 1-4 in the state semifinal round. The KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Football Class 4-A state championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Class 4-A Final Playoff Teams’ RPI Rankings1 Boyle County .73590
2 Lexington Catholic .70801
3 Corbin .67523
4 Johnson Central .59702
5 Franklin County .59034
6 Rowan County .58023
7 Logan County .57937
8 Spencer County .57430
9 Letcher County Central .56301
10 Central .56216
11 Holmes .55332
12 Bourbon County .55029
13 Hopkinsville .54759
14 Perry County Central .53947
15 Allen County-Scottsville .51360
16 Scott .51228
17 FRANKLIN-SIMPSON .50740
18 John Hardin .50526
19 Lincoln County .50341
20 Warren East .49118
21 Knox Central .48854
22 Hopkins County Central .48409
23 North Oldham .46816
24 Shelby County .46616
25 Madisonville-North Hopkins .46563
26 Moore .46108
27 Wayne County .44211
28 Clay County .43807
29 Anderson County .43290
30 Harrison County .40289
31 Russell County .36888
32 Marion County .36600
