FRANWS-03-09-23 PARTINGER AWARDED

Lady Cats’ Malyea Partinger is shown with award.

 PHOTO

BY BRIAN DAVIS

Lady Cats’ Malyea Partinger was awarded with her selection to the 4th Region Girls’ Coaches Association All-Region Third Team last Saturday night at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

The 4th Region Girls’ Coaches Association has selected their All 4th Region Teams. These selections were made by the 17 girls’ varsity coaches in the region which includes Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor.

