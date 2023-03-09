Lady Cats’ Malyea Partinger was awarded with her selection to the 4th Region Girls’ Coaches Association All-Region Third Team last Saturday night at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
The 4th Region Girls’ Coaches Association has selected their All 4th Region Teams. These selections were made by the 17 girls’ varsity coaches in the region which includes Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor.
Lady Cats’ senior Malyea Partinger was selected to the All 4th Region 3rd Team.
“I really didn’t expect to win this award and when the coaches told me that I was selected to the all-region team, I was really proud of myself,” Malyea Partinger said. ”I feel like the coaches that saw me play against their team saw me play hard. They saw me play together with my team and I feel like I lead my team well. I have grown a lot since my sophomore season and it has been an honor to play for my coaches because they push me to be my best. Even though I get in my head a lot, they got me to lead this team and the leader I have become today.”.
“It’s a very big accomplishment for her for the amount of work she has put in,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We were blessed to see the senior season she had. She didn’t play much as a freshman but got to play more as a sophomore. She was in the point guard role her junior year and took over the team her senior year. She is a product of how we like to develop our kids throughout their four years. We all as coaches are really proud of her to be one of the 15 players selected is a great accomplishment and give credit to her teammates for helping her get there.”
During the regular season, Partinger played in 26 games and averaged 10 points per game. She shot 35.5% from the floor, making 108 of her 304 shots, and made 39 of her 67 free throws to shoot 58.2%. She also grabbed 82 rebounds, averaging 3.2 per game. She played a part in the Lady Cats winning the 13th District regular season championship, winning all six games in the district.
4th Region Coaches All-Region Teams1st Team
Meadow Tisdale-Bowling Green Player of the Year
Saniyah Shelton-Bowling Green
Abigail Varney-Barren County
Gracie Borders-Logan County
Kassady London-Metcalfe County
Alexis Taylor-Todd County Central
Tanaya Bailey-Bowling Green
Lareesha Cawthorn-Russellville
Paisley Ford-Monroe County
Malyea Partinger Franklin-Simpson
McLaine Hudson-South Warren
Avery Morris-Allen County Scottsville
Landree Moons-Clinton County
Coach of the Year-Kelsey Kirkpatrick-Glasgow
