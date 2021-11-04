Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team lost their 4th Quarter lead for their 21-14 loss to the Glasgow Scotties in their regular season finale at Hank Royce Stadium in Glasgow.
“That is the best game defensively we played. This was a heartbreaker and now our fate is determined by the RPI system,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “That is a really good Glasgow team. (Keiran) Stockton is a boss. Reminds me of when we had Carlos McKinney.”
With the loss, the Wildcats will be the number two seed in the district portion of the KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Football Bowl Playoffs, guaranteeing themselves at least one home game in the playoffs.
Glasgow took their opening offensive possession 54 yards in eight plays for the first touchdown of the game. Franklin-Simpson’s defense faced a heavy dose of junior running back Keiran Stockton as he ran the ball on five of the plays and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. Senior Luke Allen’s extra point gave them a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered on their ensuing possession as they drove 76 yards in nine plays as seniors Omar Harrison and Jayden Wells combined for six carries. Senior Luke Richardson completed a 16-yard pass to junior Jalen Briscoe but junior Landon Graves’ 11-yard touchdown run along the right side of the line scored their first touchdown of the game. Freshman Griff Banton’s extra point tied the game at 7-7.
“Nobody thought this game would be 7-7 at halftime,” Chaney said. “Glasgow is ranked number one in the RPI in Class 3-A and third in their class behind Bardstown and Christian Academy of Louisville in points per game with 36. Proud of the way we played defensively.”
Franklin-Simpson’s defense made a stop on Glasgow’s opening possession of the 3rd Quarter and drove 58 yards in 10 plays to take the lead as Harrison broke loose and ran 25 yards for a touchdown. Banton’s extra point gave them a 14-7 lead.
The Wildcats led 14-7 into the 4th Quarter and suffered their demise in the “witching hour” where wins become losses and losses become wins. The Scotties defense made an interception with 7:49 left in the game and capitalized on it by driving 53 yards in nine plays as Stockton, who had six carries for 39 yards, finished the drive with a 5-yard run for his second touchdown of the game.Glasgow’s 2-point conversion attempt failed as Franklin-Simpson held a 14-13 lead.
The Wildcats’ offense got the ball with 4:35 left in the game but could not generate a 1st Down. A personal foul, late hit penalty on Franklin-Simpson gave the Scotties excellent field position from the Wildcats’ 36-yard line with 3:32 left. Glasgow meticulously used the clock to their advantage by using over three minutes of time and Stockton ran for his third touchdown of the game with a 2-yard run with 18.9 seconds left. Senior John Myers converted their 2-point conversion attempt as they scored touchdowns on their final two offensive possessions of the game for the 21-14 victory.
“We had the lead and were in control in the 4th Quarter. Couldn’t get a lot going offensively in the 2nd Half. We had a new offensive tackle playing because Jakota (Warfield) is out. We had a couple of pass plays, we had some wide open shots but Luke (Richardson) didn’t have time to throw it. Big games like this, you have to execute.”
Glasgow doubled Franklin-Simpson in total yards of offense 272-136. Omar Harrison had 11 carries for 49 yards for a touchdown with Jayden Wells having 12 carries for 44 yards and Landon Graves had eight carries for 39 yards for a touchdown.
Keiran Stockton led all players with 27 carries for 131 yards for three touchdowns. Senior Andrew Phillips had six carries for 57 yards and freshman Easton Jessie had eight carries for 23 yards.
“Overall, a good team effort tonight.” Scotties head coach Jeff Garmon said. “We are going to have to try to find some different ways to score. Because of injuries, that’s just a part of it. Kids stepped up tonight and now we get ready for Hart County in the district round of playoffs. This is what we have been waiting and playing for all season long. There is still enough in our tank to make a run at this. We got to play smart and we are capable of doing those things. Then we will go from there.”
The Wildcats will host the Warren East Raiders in the opening round of the KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Class 4-A Football Playoffs on Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
“We need to continue to play with the passion and maintain a sense of urgency,” Chaney said. “Guys were playing hard to get the win so they could be the top seed in the district playoffs for a chance to have two home games. So we need to keep playing with that. It’s a brand new season and we need to learn from those mistakes on offense and keep the commitment, dedication and energy on defense.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
