The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats lost their final 13th District game of the season 7-3 to the Logan County Lady Cougars last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The Lady Cats finish 13th District play with a record of 4-2 and will be the number two seed in the 13th District Tournament that begins on Saturday at Russellville High School. They will play the number three seed Russellville Lady Panthers in the opening round.
“Hanna (Arthur) pitched well. We hit some balls at them and they hit some balls where we weren’t,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said.. “From this point, we got to get better than Russellville will be heading into the district tournament. Playing them will be a tough challenge for us because district games are always tough.”
Logan County scored two runs each in the top of the 2nd and 5th innings for a 4-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson rallied in the bottom of the 6th. Back to back singles by 8th grader Allie Utley and junior Haley Fowler led to a two out, three run home run to center field for her fourth of the season, that cut their deficit down to 4-3.
But the Lady Cougars capitalized on a one out fielding error and a two run home run that gave them three insurance runs for the 7-3 victory.
“Extremely proud that when a team gets back in the game when (Sherrekia) Kitchens hit the home run and we didn’t hang our heads. We came out in the 7th, ready to fight, got some runners on and they stepped up big,” Lady Cougars head coach Mark ?Wood said. “We need to take care of business here on out before the district tournament. When we do what we are capable of, we can play with anybody so I got to make sure that they are focused and ready to go.”
