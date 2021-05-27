The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played two highly ranked teams in the KSCA Coaches Poll from the 14th District, the Greenwood Lady Gators who are ranked 22nd and the South Warren Lady Spartans who are ranked 1st, of the 4th Region.
Greenwood 15 Franklin-Simpson 7The Lady Cats overcame a six run deficit for a one run lead but lost their lead in the late innings as the Lady Gators came from behind for the victory last Monday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Franklin-Simpson scored seven runs, the second most runs allowed in a game by Greenwood who allowed the fewest runs scored in the region with 58 runs in 28 games.
The Lady Cats trailed 6-0 in the bottom of the 4th inning but with two swings of the bat, they cut their deficit in half. With two outs and 8th grader Jasmine Grover at first, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck, junior Gracie Arnemann hit a two run home run to right field, her third on the season. Then, junior Shelby Caudill hit a solo home run to center field, her first of her varsity career, that made the score 6-3.
“The pitch was inside, not too much inside, and I just went with it,” Gracie Arnemann said. “I knew it was going a long way when I hit it. It’s a feeling that you know when you put the bat on it perfectly and it felt good. How we played tonight by scoring runs the way we did carry over for the rest of the season.”
“Very excited to hit my first home run of my varsity career. Haven’t hit one out like that since junior varsity,” Shelby Caudill said. “I thought when I hit it was shallow, die in the outfield but I looked up at it as I was running and saw it go over and was very happy. I am proud that we all fought for each other tonight and showing teams like Greenwood what we can do.”
In the bottom of the 5th with one out and runners at first and second, Tuck hit a RBI single that scored 8th grader Allie Utley. With two outs and runners at second and third, junior Sherrekia Kitchens hit a two RBI double that scored junior Haley Fowler and Gtover, courtesy runner for Tuck, that tied the game. Arnemann followed with a single and her attempt to get to second allowed Kitchens to score as Franklin-Simpson took the lead 7-6.
But two solo home runs by the Lady Gators in the top of the 6th followed by six hits with two walks for seven runs in the top of the 7th for the come from behind 15-7 victory.
“The big hits got the runs in the 4th that cut their lead in half and we got the lead in the 5th. We were in the game but they got some runs late with seven in the 7th and that has hurt us a lot this year,” Lady Cats assistant coach Caitlin Crawford said. “When you can keep yourself in games, especially against a top 25 team with a chance to win, that is all you can ask for. All it takes is a big hit to get everyone going and (Kaeleigh) Ruck got a hit followed by Gracie’s (Arnemann) and Shelby’s (Caudill) home runs really got us fired up. We have what it takes. We just fell short at the end.”
Gracie Arnemann led the team with three RBI with her and Kaeleigh Tuck each having two hits and Jasmine Grover scoring two runs.
“Very exciting game with a lot of hitting going on in both directions,” Lady Gators head coach Taylor Proctor said. “Hats off to Franklin-Simpson’s lineup. All of them had great at bats and they made it hard on our pitching staff. We have scored just about the least amount of runs and given up the fewest in the 4th Region. Giving up seven tonight was shocking but to see out bats come to life helped out pitching staff tonight because our pitchers have been keeping us in all of the games.”
South Warren 10 Franklin-Simpson 0South Warren scored 10 runs on 13 hits along with taking advantage of two errors for the five inning victory over Franklin-Simpson.
The Lady Cats had six hits led by Kitchens with two and one each from: seniors Raegan Coffee, Maddie Utley and Tuck along with Allie Utley.
Franklin-Simpson had runners in scoring position in the top of the 2nd with two outs and 4th inning with one out but could not bring the runners home to score.
“It’s tough to come play the number one team in the state and not hit the ball as well as we should and make the plays we need to win,” Lady Cats assistant coach Trent Coffee said. “Tonight, we just didn’t catch and field it well and didn’t have timely two out hitting. We need to improve on that and get more runners on base. We need to choke up and sacrifice more to get more runners home to score.”
The Lady Spartans scored three runs in the bottom of the 1st, one in the bottom of the 2nd, five in the bottom of the 3rd and one in the bottom of the 5th for the five inning shutout victory.
“Unlike the last time we faced them, the girls came out focused and ready,” Lady Spartans head coach Kelly Reynolds said. “We talked about getting that good early start against a good Franklin-Simpson team. They made some good contact and our players were right there and if wee were not ahead like we were, that could have hurt us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.