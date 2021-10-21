Franklin-Simpson’s Cross Country team hosted the annual Wildcat Wilderness Invitational Meet last Saturday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The annual meet has grown over the years where at least 20 teams from all over the region come to compete.
“This is the last time running in this event and this event has grown a lot over time.” Bailey Wilson said. “People love to come run and my dad, Robert, David Link and Derrick Minnicks do an insane amount of work on the trail. They have absolutely put it together and put a lot of work into this meet. People love to come run in the woods and it is very well maintained.”
The Wildcats’ Cross Country team recorded season personal best times in their races. In the Girls 5K Run, sophomore Cheyenna Neal finished with a time of 23:59.92 and senior Bailey Wilson recorded a time of 29:21.12.
“I dislocated my hip and after taking some time off, I’ve gotten slower so I am rebounding to get back to my normal self. It’s been pretty tough for me as I am trying to get back to where I was before the injury. I’m just going to try to keep running my race pace everyday,” Cheyenna Neal said. “My time today is not where I want it to be. I’m not disappointed, somewhat happy with my time but it is the best time I have run this season.”
Freshman Matthew Bean finished with a time of 24:52.04 in the Boys’ 5K run with freshmen Nate Thomas running at a time of 26:17.61 and Blake Buckner with a time of 26:41.05.
“I ran better today and that was primarily due to being familiar with this course. Little more tougher than usual because of the rain overnight and it was muddy in areas,” Matthew Bean said. “This is my first season and it has been fun. My friends Balke (Buckner) and Mate (Thomas) talked me into joining the team and I’m glad they did.”
7th grader Madison Link finished 13th overall in the Girls’ 3K Run with a time of 15:04.85.
“The race was fun and it was a good one,” Madison Link said. “I was not worried about the conditions. It was a little muddy but I was focused on finishing the race strong and getting through it to get my season personal best time. Next week. Coach Rahm is letting me run the varsity race at regionals. I am really excited and nervous at the same time but I will be ready.”
In the Boys’ 3K Run, 8th grader Evan Phippin finished with a time of 15:22.85. 4th grader Sylvia VanBeak finished with a time of 14:31.55 in the Girls’ 2,000 Meter Run and in the Boys’ 2,000 Meter Run, 4th grader Preston Link finished 8th overall with a time of 9:00.60 and 5th grader Gunnar Scott ran at a time of 15:52. 19.
“Today was my best finish. I felt like I ran pretty well,” Preston Link said. “I got passed in the end by a couple of others so that could have been a higher finish. I practiced on this course a lot so you got a medal for finishing 8th so I had fun today.”
The Wildcats’ Cross Country Team will be competing in the regional meet on Saturday at Elizabethtown High School. The team is coached by Jane Rahm.
