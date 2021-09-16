Following a tough 13th District match last Tuesday with the Logan County Lady Cougars, the Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats bounced back with a 2-0 (25-20 and 25-22) victory last Thursday night against the Cumberland County Lady Panthers at the F-S Gym.
“We had a really good match,” Kerri Hastings said. “I am really proud that we played better tonight than we have been lately. We’ve had some tough practices getting ready for games which pushed us to make us better.We worked together more as a team.I’m proud of my serves and my hits have improved so much.”
Franklin-Simpson led by as much as six points in the 1st set with kills by juniors Kinley Cummings and Kerri Hastings. They also served aces along with senior Aysia Fuller and 8th grader Julia Warren to win the set 25-20.
The Volley Cats trailed early in the 2nd set but led by as much as eight with aces from: Hastings, Warren and senior Natalie Wilkerson. The Lady Panthers cut their deficit to within one late but aces from Cummings and Warren and kills from Cummings and senior Hannah Wallace gave Franklin-Simpson the set 25-22 and the match 2-0.
“We did really well,” Kinley Cummings said. “We did a reset. We all had great attitudes. We worked together through the good and bad plays. It was great to get the “W’’ tonight against Cumberland County.”
Volley Cats served 16 aces led by six from Kinley Cummings, four by Kerri Hastings, three by Jula Warren, two by Natalie Wilderson and one by Aysia Fuller. Cummings also had 12 kills with seven from Hastings and four each from: Fuller, Hannah Wallace and Wilkerson. Fuller had 22 assists with four from Alyssa Spears and one from Marina Ortiz. Fuller, Hastings, Wallace and Wilkerson each had a block and Spears had 12 digs with 10 from Hastings, five from Warren, three from Cummings, two from Fuller and one each from Addi Jo Lanham and Wilkerson.
“We came together for a good, quality win,” Volley Cats head coach Jerred Long said. “Our JV team set the tone with a lot of them getting their first time to start and play to get the three set win. The varsity team played more focused as a group. They had a hard fought battle with Cumberland County but took care of business to get the win.”
The Volley Cats will play their final regular season 13th District match of the season at the Todd County Central Rebels in a JV/Varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.