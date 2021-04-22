The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ baseball team scored two runs in their final at bat for the come from behind 6-5 victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers in their first 13th District game of the season.
“We’re learning. We learn a lot about ourselves with each game,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “We talk about overcoming adversity and tonight, we overcame some errors with what we call game winning plays. Russellville was coming in tonight on a high. They are all the region “All A” champs but I felt like our schedule has prepared us for tonight. With this district, there are no nights off. Every team in this district is solid. Every win in district is huge as the most important record right now is 1-0 in the district.”
The winning pitcher was 7th grader Allie Utley. In relief of the starting pitcher, sophomore Hanna Arthur, Utley pitched two innings allowing two hits while striking out three. The losing pitcher was sophomore Amiyah Collier. She pitched a complete game allowing six runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts while walking three batters.
“We got our season off to a slow start but this win tonight just gives us more excitement for the rest of the season,” Hanna Arthur said. “It’s a rivalry game and being that we are both in the district so these games means a lot. Proud of the team for all of the hard plays we made and the key hits for the win.”
“I have a lot of confidence when I step up to play,” Utley said. “Hanna (Arthur) had a great game and I came in ready to pitch so I was really excited. I warmed up good and I was feeling it tonight.”
Arthur drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the 1st with a two out RBI single that scored 8th grader Jasmine Grover, courtesy runner for senior Kaeleigh Tuck, for the early 1-0 lead for Franklin-Simpson.
Jaylah Kees’ solo home run with one out in the top of the 3rd inning tied the game for Russellville at 1-1. Later in the inning, the Lady Cats committed back to back fielding errors that allowed two runs to score that gave them a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Cats responded in the bottom of the same inning as with two outs, junior Gracie Arnemann hit an opposite field home run to left field that scored senior Raegan Coffee and junior Shelby Caudill to regain the lead, 4-3.
“I was not trying to hit a home run,” Gracie Arnemann said. “My teammates were on base and I was trying to get a hit to bring them in. I was looking to hit a ground ball or a line drive and the home run was just a plus. I saw the ball, it was almost on the ground but I still hit it.”
The Lady Panthers tied the game in the top of the 5th inning on a fielding error and then took the lead 5-4 in the top of the 6th on a RBI groundout by freshman Madison Penrod.
That set the stage for Franklin-Simpson in their final at bat in the bottom of the 7th. Caudills’ sacrifice bunt moved Coffee and senior Maddie Utley, who reached base with back to back singles, to second and third. Arnemann was intentionally walked that made the bases loaded for Allie Utley to serve up at the plate. On the very first pitch, she roped a two RBI walk off, game winning single to center field that scored Coffee and Maddie Utley for the 6-5 victory over Russellville.
“I was surprised they walked Gracie but I was ready,” Utley said. “I wanted to hit. I felt it. I saw it and was like that’s it and we got the “W”. The pitch looked like it was right down the middle but I hit it and we scored. I was excited. This is huge for us. We got the district win and are looking to finish first in the district.”
“Allie (Utley) came in throwing some good speed. She is a gamer. She is someone you trust and want in the lineup. I have all the confidence in the world with her,” Caudill said. “They walked Gracie (Arnemann) because she was having a great night but I was confident with Allie and you can see that in her eyes when she is at the plate or when she is pitching.”
