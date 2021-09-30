Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team lost their first Class 4-A Region 1 District 2 game of the season 33-21 last Friday night to the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots.
With the district loss, the Wildcats will have to win the rest of their district game to have an opportunity to host at least one home playoff game in the district round of the Class 4-A football playoffs.
“Missed tackles and turnovers killed us once again,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “Doing those things are not going to help you out especially in tight games like this one. The Patriots played well tonight but basically overall, we have to play better ball.”
For the fourth time this season, Franklin-Simpson drove their opening offensive possession for a touchdown as they quickly drove 73 yards in seven plays. Senior Jayden Wells’ 41-yard run set up a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Omar Harrison for a 7-0 lead.
Allen County-Scottsville did not score on their first offensive possession but they scored touchdowns on their next three consecutive possessions with two touchdown runs by junior quarterback Payton Cope and one by senior Jax Cooper for an 18-7 lead.
The Wildcats’ defense forced a turnover, a fumble that was recovered by sophomore Mathias Dickerson that led to their second touchdown of the game. Senior Luke Richardson’s 46-yard pass to junior Jalen Briscoe led to 1 3-yard touchdown run by Harrison, his second of the game, that cut their deficit down to 18-14.
But the Patriots moved the ball 52 yards in 25 seconds for a 30-yard field goal from senior Thorny Walker for a 21-14 lead at halftime.
“That score late in the half did spot help[ us. We told them where they were going with and getting the ball to and we were not in the right spots. We should have been in a better position to do that and that was pretty upsetting.”
A costly turnover committed by Franklin-Simpson gave Allen County-Scottsville a short field to work with as they took advantage of it as Cope ran for his third touchdown of the game for a 27-14 lead.
Wildcats’ junior Landon Graves got an interception at the end of the 3rd Quarter that led to a touchdown on their opening drive of the 4th Quarter. Harrison’s 48-yard run led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Wells. Junior Isaac Callis made his third extra point of the game to trail 27-21.
The Patriots responded on their ensuing possession as after a pair of 14-yard passes to senior Tanner Stinson and Walker, sophomore Levi Cooper ran for a 34-yard touchdown down the left sideline that made the final score 33-21.
“The kids know that we are in an uphill climb now and the bottom line is that we came out to start with a great drive and all of a sudden, we just sputtered,” Chaney said. “When you put the ball on the ground and turn it over, miss defensive tackles and penalties on both sides of the ball, it’s not going to work out well for us.“
For the second game in a row, the Wildcats were outgained 365-319 in total yards of offense. Omar Harrison had 11 carries for a game high of 142 yards for two touchdowns and Jayden Wells had 13 carries for 104 yards for a touchdown.
Levi Cooper led the Patriots with 12 carries for 52 yards with Payton Cope having three rushing touchdowns and Jax Cooper with the other rushing score. Cope completed 15 of his 26 passes for 202 yards with Jax Cooper having a game high of seven receptions for 83 yards.
“We came out and did a good job. You come out and play these games for home field advantage and it is much easier to play those back to back district playoff games at home,” Patriots head coach Brad Hood said. “I am really proud of how the kids responded tonight. Franklin-Simpson came out and methodically took it right at us like a surgeon, they carved us up but then the kids started listening to us coaches and stepped it up. I am proud and fortunate that we were able to come away with the win tonight.”
Franklin-Simpson will travel to Russell Springs to take on the Russell County Lakers in their second district game of the season. Kickoff time is at 7 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and also on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN tab in the blue toolbar. Then, click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
