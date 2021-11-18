The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball team took part in the annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Girls’ Basketball Media Day this past Saturday morning at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Seventeen teams from the 4th Region are invited to come speak about their preparation for their upcoming seasons.
Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer, who begins his 10th season as head coach, brought juniors Jalen Briscoe, Gabe Jones and Sam Mylor for the event.
The team answered questions from the select media from summer camps to practices and scrimmages.
Spencer and the players expressed their excitement about appearing in front of the media and talking about the upcoming season, their teammates and their expectations from the upcoming season.
The Wildcats begin their 2021-2022 season on Nov. 30 at the Monroe County Falcons in a girls/boys doubleheader at 6 p.m.
