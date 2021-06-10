At the conclusion of the 13th District Baseball Tournament, the 13th District All-Season Team was announced.
Selections to the team were made by the four coaches in the 13th District: Matt Wilhite from Franklin-Simpson; Ethan Meguiar from Logan County; Bobby McLellan from Russellville and Greg Shelton from Todd County Central.
Selected from Franklin-Simpson were seniors: Dalton Fiveash, Dawson Owens and Cole Wix along with junior Luke Richardson.
Also selected to the team were: seniors Macon Barrow, Sam Brown and Zack Yates along with freshman Davin Yates from Logan County; senior Ethan Bicksler along with sophomores Jacob Brandon and Preston Rager from Todd County Central and freshman Eric Zamarripa from Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.