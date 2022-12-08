Franklin-Simpson’s DeMarcus Hogan led all scorers with a game high of 23 points as they grinded out a 54-49 victory over the Monroe County Falcons last Tuesday in their season opener at the F-S Gym.

“I tried to do my best to my ability on some of the defensive plays and just had to step up and score some points,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “There may be nights like that if someone struggles scoring, someone will have to step up. Nights like this shouldn’t happen a lot but there will be some nights when it does happen. Thankful to O.J. (Gamble)and Gavin (Dickerson) for stepping up.”

