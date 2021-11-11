The field of teams vying for the Class 4-A Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Football Championship has been cut in half as 16 teams continue to compete in the district portion of the playoffs this weekend in district championship games.
In Region 1 District 2, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats defeated the Warren East Raiders 27-26. They will go on the road to play at the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots, who shutout the Russell County Lakers 41-0.
(2) Franklin-Simpson vs. (1) Allen County-Scottsville
In District 1, the Logan County Cougars defeated the Madisonville-North Hopkins 42-24. They will host the Hopkinsville Tigers, who defeated the Hopkins County Central Storm 52-14.
(2) Hopkinsville vs. (1) Logan County
In Region 2 District 3, the Spencer County Bears defeated the Marion County Knights 50-7. They will host the John Hardin Bulldogs, who defeated the Moore Mustangs 27-12.
(2) John Hardin vs. (1) Spencer County
In District 4, the Franklin County Flyers shutout the North Oldham Mustangs 46-0. They will host the Central Yellow Jackets, who shutout the Shelby County Rockets 73-0.
(2) Central vs. (1) Franklin County
In Region 3 District 5, the Boyle County Rebels defeated the Anderson County Bearcats 52-12. They will host the Lexington Catholic Knights, who defeated the Bourbon county Colonels 33-19.
(2) Lexington Catholic vs. (1) Boyle County
In District 6, the Rowan County Thorobreds defeated the Harrison County Vikings 71-34. They will host the Scott Eagles, who upset the Holmes Bulldogs 35-8.
(3) Scott vs. (1) Rowan County
In Region 4 District 7, the Corbin Redhounds defeated the Wayne County Cardinals 40-8. They will host the Lincoln County Patriots, who defeated the Knox Central Panthers 49-22.
(2) Lincoln County vs. (1) Corbin
In District 8, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles defeated the Clay County Tigers 56-7. They will host the Letcher County Central Cougars, who defeated the Perry County Central Commodores 47-13.
(2) Letcher County Central vd. (1) Jphnson Central
The eight district playoff champions will be reseeded. Regions 1 and 2 and Regions 3 and 4 will be re-seeded 1-4 in the regional championship round. The four region winners will be once again re-seeded 1-4 in the state semifinal round. The KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Football Class 4-A state championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3rd at 7 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Class 4-A Final Playoff Teams’ RPI RankingsRegions 1 and 2
1. Franklin County .59034
2. Logan County .57937
3. Spencer County .57430
4. Central .56216
5. Hopkinsville .54759
6. Allen County-Scottsville .51360
7. FRANKLIN-SIMPSON .50740
8. John Hardin .50526
Regions 3 and 4
1. Boyle County .73590
2. Lexington Catholic .70801
3. Corbin .67523
4. Johnson Central .59702
5. Rowan County .58023
6. Letcher County Central .56301
7. Scott .51228
8. Lincoln County .50341
