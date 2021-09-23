Franklin-Simpson boys and girls’ soccer teams split a pair of hard fought 13th District matches last Tuesday night against the Russellville Panthers at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Franklin-Simpson 3 Russellville 2
The boys’ team defeated the Panthers 3-2 on Senior Night in a very physical match with the top two teams in the district.
Seniors Ben Banton and Logan Farner along with their late teammate Gustavo Ramirez were honored before the varsity match.
Franklin-Simpson is 4-0 in the 13th District and are now one win away from winning the regular season district championship.
“This was a game. Very rough, tough and if you can’t get excited for that, I don’t know what to tell you,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “This was competitive from the opening whistle. Soccer is a physical sport and we are not looking to be a physical team but we showed what we’re made of with the fight that we showed for the entire game.”
Russellville scored on a penalty kick but goals by juniors Preston Jenkins and Sam Mylor for a 2-1 lead at intermission. The Panthers tied the game at 2-2 before senior Logan Garner scored the game winning goal for the 3-2 victory.
“It was very intense and rough tonight,” Logan Garner said. “I got the game winning goal by just being at the right spot at the right time. I held my ground and was able to get the goal late for the lead and to win the game.”
Junior Connor Vincent had five saves and assists from: Garner, junior Sam Mylor and sophomore Trevor Kindred.
“Russellville, over the last two seasons, is our district rival. Tonight is our Senior Night and we are not letting Ben (Banton) and Logan (Garner) go out like that,” Sam Mylor said. “I loved everything about tonight. We got pushed but we pushed them tight back. I feel like we will see them one more time and that would be on their home field for the district title. It is hard to beat a team three times in a row. The first two showed that we wanted it more. We’re going to have to show up and bring it even more if we want to get that district title.”
Their next 13th District match will be on Thursday at the Todd County Central Rebels in a JV/Varsity doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Russellville 2 Franklin-Simpson 1 (RHS 3 F-S 1 in PKs)
The girls’ team was tied 1-1 after regulation and two extra five minute periods. But in the penalty kicks round, the Lady Panthers scored three goals to come away with the 3-1 advantage and 2-1 victory.
It’s the second time this season that the team has lost in the penalty kicks round.
Senior Anna Walker scored Franklin-Simpson’s goal in regulation and in the penalty kicks round. Sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears had 16 saves.
Their next match is at the Grayson County Lady Cougars on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
