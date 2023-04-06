The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team battled but came up on the short end of a grueling 2-1 loss to the Bowling Green Purples last Thursday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Gavin Link pitched a phenomenal game. In defeat, he pitched all seven innings allowing two runs, only one of them was earned, on four hits while striking out four and walking three.
“I felt like we battled the crap out of that game. Every game we played this season, we have put up a fight,” Gavin Link said. “Beginning of the game, I could have thrown more strikes at the beginning of the counts but I was battling my butt off on the mound. My first pitch curveball has been working for me, tonight especially. Running the inside fastball has also been good for me as well.”
“Gavin (Link) is a high school pitcher,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “He throws three pitches for strikes and continues to throw strikes, he gives us a chance and I hope he continues to do that. He’s done a great job.”
The Wildcats scored in their first at bats in the bottom of the 1st inning. Brady Delk led off the inning with a single and Colton Wilson was hit by a pitch that placed runners at 1st and 2nd. Both runners advanced to 2nd and 3rd on a passed ball and on a 2-1 count, Brevin Scott delivered an RBI single that scored Delk that made the score 1-0.
The Purples took the lead in the top of the 3rd as a lead off walk with a sacrifice bunt placed their baserunner in scoring position. Then, a one out RBI double tied the game 1-1. A groundout moved the base runner to third and he eventually scored the go ahead run on a passed ball, making the score 2-1.
Franklin-Simpson had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the 3rd as Delk tried to score on Scott’s single but was thrown out at home.
The Wildcats had another chance to score in the bottom of the 6th as Scott led off the inning with a walk and Garrett Sadler followed with a single. But with runners at 1st and 2nd, a fly out and a double play turned by Bowling Green ended their scoring chances.
In the bottom of the 7th, Delk reached base on a two out walk but was left stranded as Franklin-Simpson, lost 2-1 to Bowling Green.
“They battle their butts off. That is the one thing you can say about this team,” Wilhite said. “They play hard and you have to hope at one point that all the things that have not gone our way will start catching breaks our way. They have to realize that so just continue to do what they keep doing and we will find more ways to scratch more runs across that will lead to wins. We can be that team that no one wants to play in May, no matter what our record is.”
Brevin Scott led the team with two hits and an RBI with four players: Kody Alexander, Brady Delk, who scored the only run, Garrett Sadler and Hunter Jones each having a hit.
The Wildcats are playing games at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, SC this week during Spring Break.
