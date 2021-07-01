The Franklin Duelers baseball team won three out of five games this past week.
Franklin started their week with a 15-5 seven inning home loss to the Henderson Flash. They responded with back to back road victories on Thursday, 10-3 against the Dubois County Bombers, and Friday night, 10-6 against the Fulton Railroaders. This past weekend, they split a pair of one run home games with the Full Count Rhythm with a 12-11,10 innings victory on Saturday night but lost 6-5 on Sunday night.
This week, the Duelers will play on the road the majority of the week starting at the Owensboro River Dawgs on Wednesday, at Henderson on Thursday, at the Hoptown Hoppers on Friday and at the Paducah Chiefs on Saturday. On Sunday, they will host Owensboro with first pitch time scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Following a league wide day off on Monday, they will host Paducah on Tuesday, scheduled for a start time at 7:05 p.m.
Franklin plays their home games at Greg Shelton Field on the campus of Franklin-Simpson High School.
