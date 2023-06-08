Franklin-Simpson Wildcat alumni and Campbellsville University Tigers’ freshman golfer Chase Wilson wrapped up his first season of collegiate golf by competing in the NAIA National Championships May 16th — 19th at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

The course is a 72 par, 7,004-yard course that had 38 teams compete for the national championship.

