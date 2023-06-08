Franklin-Simpson Wildcat alumni and Campbellsville University Tigers’ freshman golfer Chase Wilson wrapped up his first season of collegiate golf by competing in the NAIA National Championships May 16th — 19th at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.
The course is a 72 par, 7,004-yard course that had 38 teams compete for the national championship.
In Round 1, Wilson led the team by shooting a three over par 75, tied for 47th among all golfers as he shot a score of 38 on his first nine holes and a score of 37 on his final none holes. His round consisted of sinking two birdies on Holes #3 and 10. He also had 11 pars and five bogeys. The team shot a score of 324 for the round.
In Round 2, he shot a score of six over par 78. Wilson shot a score of 37 on his front nine and a 41 on the back none as he made three birdies on Hole #9, 10, and 15. He also had 11 pars, two bogeys, four over par on the 12th Hole, and a three over par on the 17th.
Wilson, along with his teammate Setrh Bohl finished tied for 68th overall with a score of 153 but the team, whose score was 621, did not make the cut to compete in the championship rounds.
“It was a great experience getting to play in the National Championship as a freshman,” Chase Wilson said. “I hit the ball well. My main goal was to keep the ball in play and hit fairways off the tee because of all the trouble around most of the holes which I did. My short game was good for the most part and I made some big putts when I needed to. I just had a couple of bad holes that hurt me in the end. Overall, with the conditions we were playing in during the first round, I will take this past week as a win and move on and hopefully make it back to nationals next year. Our team had a lot of good guys and even better golfers this year. As a team, we were sad about not making the cut after the first two rounds, but from the beginning of the year, our goal was to make it to Arizona, and we did by winning our conference championship. I’m glad, especially for the seniors on the team, that we got to experience this together as a team. Coach (Rick) Davis is a good Christian man and we have had a lot of fun with him this season.”
“Amazing trip! Good experience for his (Wilson) first national tournament,” Campbellsville University head golf coach Rick Davis said. “Got to see what it takes on the championship level and know that he is not out of his element. So proud of him and his performance. Will be looking for him to lead by example next for the incoming freshman!”
