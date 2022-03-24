The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team led early, then trailed but found a way to come from behind in the late innings for a 9-5 victory over the South Warren Spartans in their season home opener.
“Obviously, it’s a great way to start a season with a win against a really good team like South Warren,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “We got into some situations that we battled out of. I thought all three guys — Dalton Fiveash, Ben Banton and (Brevin) Scott — threw the ball well. The only time we had trouble was with walks, and that’s with anyone that pitches.”
In relief and in his first varsity game for Franklin-Simpson, Scott, a sophomore, got the win as he pitched 1.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
“Tonight felt really good to get my first hit, RBI and win as a pitcher in my very first game as a Wildcat. My arm felt really good on the mound tonight,” Scott said. “Great way to start this season. We just need to keep the intensity up and keep playing with a lot of heart and enthusiasm.”
Franklin-Simpson got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning as returning senior Fiveash drove a pitch over the right field wall that scored senior Ben Banton, who led off the inning with a double, for a 2-0 lead.
“I was in a 3-1 count and did not see a fastball for the entire at-bat,” Fiveash said. “I saw the loop in the pitch and it was a breaking ball and it ended up somewhere in my wheelhouse. I just try to hit it hard, and they say line drives will go out, and it did.”
The Wildcats padded their lead in the bottom of the second. Following a one-out double by Scott, senior Chase Wilson delivered an RBI single that scored Scott for a 3-0 lead.
South Warren scored a run in the top of the third and fourth innings that cut its deficit down to 3-2. Franklin-Simpson got a run back in the bottom half of the fourth. With runners on first and second, Fiveash hit an RBI single to center that scored Scott, making the score 4-2.
The Spartans took advantage of having the bases loaded in the top of the sixth by scoring three runs for a 5-4 lead. The Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the inning as they too took advantage of the bases being loaded by scoring five runs, on three walks, a fielder’s choice and a hit batsmen, on only one hit as they took the lead for good and went on for the 9-5 victory over South Warren.
“We took advantage of them early on in the first inning,” Wilhite said. “Dalton hit the big one that got us going. We did a great job at the plate. Everybody, all the way through the lineup, found a way to get on base. If they are going to give you walks, take them. They walked kind of a few guys and that gave us a chance to score some runs. All in all, it’s a great start and we got some things to build on, and we’ll work on that tomorrow and get ready for our next game.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to play the Hopkinsville Tigers on Monday night at Greg Shelton Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at around 5:20 p.m. The game can be heard on the Internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN sports tab and press the play button.
