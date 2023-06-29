Franklin-Simpson Lady Cat and Wildcat golfers competed in the two-round Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Franklin Region 5 Combo Tournament.

Round 1 took place at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course last Monday with Round 2 taking place at the Franklin Country Club. Country Creek is a par 71 for the boys and a par 72 for the girls on the 6,430-yard course while the Country Club is a 6,315-yard course with a par 71 score for both the boys’ and girls’ players.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.