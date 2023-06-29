Franklin-Simpson Lady Cat and Wildcat golfers competed in the two-round Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Franklin Region 5 Combo Tournament.
Round 1 took place at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course last Monday with Round 2 taking place at the Franklin Country Club. Country Creek is a par 71 for the boys and a par 72 for the girls on the 6,430-yard course while the Country Club is a 6,315-yard course with a par 71 score for both the boys’ and girls’ players.
In the 15-18-year-old group, Alan Johnson was tied for 12th after Round 1 as he shot an 81 for a score of +10 as he made one birdie, on the 9th Hole, along with eight pars. He shot a 39 on the front nine with a 42 on the back nine holes.
Johnson was 16th after Round 2 as he shot a score of 86 for a score of +15 as he made one birdie on the 10th Hole and four pars. He shot a 43 on both his first and back nine holes.
Dylan Fiveash was 17th in Round 1 as he shot an 84 for a score of +13 as he made seven pars. He shot a 44 on his first nine and 40 on his final nine holes.
Fiveash earned 31.25 players’ points by finishing tied for 6th in Round 2, 10 strokes behind Layton Richey from Greenwood High School, as he shot an 80 for a score of +9 as he made one birdie on the 7th Hole with 10 pars. He shot a score of 39 on his front nine and a 41 on his back nine holes.
Dai’Shaun Flippin finished 21st after Round 1 as he shot a 91 for a score of +20 by making five pars. He shot a 48 on his front nine and 43 on his back nine holes. Flippin did not play in Round 2.
In the girls’ 15-18-year-old leaderboard, Chloe Chaney earned 45 players’ points by finishing tied for 5th after Round 1 by shooting a 93 for a score of +21 as she made four pars. She shot a 45 on her first nine with a 48 on her final nine holes.
Chaney finished 4th by shooting a 95 for a score of +24 as she made three pars. She shot a 50 on her front nine and a 45 on her back nine holes.
In the 12-14-year-old group, Hunter Speed finished 9th in Round 1 by shooting a score of 100 for a score of +29 by making two pars. He shot a 50 on his front nine and back nine holes.
Speed earned 35 players’ points by finishing tied for 6th in Round 2, 18 strokes behind homeschooled Adrian Bewley, by shooting a score of 94 for a score of +23 as he made four pars. He shot a 45 on his first nine and a 49 on his final nine holes.
