After a week with no games played due to extreme cancellations, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats competed in the Portland Christmas Hoops Holiday Tournament last week at Portland High School in Portland, Tennessee.
The Lady Cats played three games in consecutive days, winning two of them to finish third overall.
“I am proud of the girls,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We played some games we didn’t have a lot of time preparing for. The girls were able to take in the adjustments that we made for each game and execute them on the floor. With our depth, we were able to manage to play three games in three days. I like the way the girls handled playing that many games especially on the third day. They stayed focused until the job was done.”
Lady Cats 43 Lady Tigers 14
Sophomore Katelyn McAlister led all scorers with 10 points as she was one of 10 Lady Cats that scored in their opening round victory over Macon County.
Franklin-Simpson’s speed and relentless pressure was too much for Macon County. McAlister scored all of her points in the 1st Quarter as she connected on three 3-pointers. Returning senior Alera Barbee, junior Lee Lee Partinger and freshman Vanessa Ray each scored two points as they led 18-2 after the first.
Barbee scored six points in the 2nd Quarter with junior Jakaya Warfield knocking down a 3-pointer as the Lady Cats’ defense held the Lady Tigers to two field goals made in the 1st Half as they led 29-4 at halftime.
Franklin-Simposn’s defense continued to stifle Macon County as they were held to one field goal as Partinger along with juniors Ashanti Johnson and Hadley Turner and freshman Lyniah Brown each scored two points as they led 38-6 at the end of three.
Freshman Jasmine Savage came off the bench and buried two 3-pointers as she drained two 3-pointers to score all the points for the Lady Cats as they advanced to the semifinal round of the winners’ bracket with the 43-14 victory.
“We saw some film on Macon County and we knew with our defensive pressure, they would struggle,” Taylor said. “I felt like we didn’t play very well and you could tell that we’ve been off a week. We were out of sorts and we needed a game to get back in the flow of it. We got to play a lot of players today and we coach the JV players as hard as we coach our varsity players. It’s all about the development and we were able to use this game to do that as they will play key roles for us down the road.”
Freshman Kyra S. Gregory led Macon County with six points.
Lady Burros 53 Lady Cats 32
For the first time this season, Franklin-Simpson played an opponent that matched them with athleticism and speed as Hilsboro scored 16 unanswered points in the 3rd Quarter for the victory that gave the Lady Cats’ their first loss of the season.
In the 1st Quarter, Barbee scored five points, including burying a 3-pointer, with Partinger and Ray each adding two points. Five players scored two points for the Lady Burros as they led 10-9 at the end of one.
Turner made two 3-pointers and Partinger added a traditional three-point play in the second for Franklin-Simpson. Juniors LaTazia Williamson scored four points and Kimora Lockett added three points as Hillsvoro led 20-18 at halftime.
Barbee and Partinger scored two points each for the Lady Cats as they tied the game at 22-22 early in the 3rd Quarter. The Lady Burros turned up their defensive intensity and attacked the basket as senior Derriona Salter scored nine points, including a 3-pointer, and Williamson adding four points as they scored 16 points in a row and held Franklin-Simpson scoreless in the final 6:41 of the quarter to lead 38-22 at the end of the third.
Partinger scored six points in the 4th Quarter as her two free throws ended the Lady Cats’ scoring drought and Johnson’s layup was their field goal in nearly nine minutes of game time. Senior Latisha Parris scored five points with Salter and Williamson adding four points each as Hillsboro advanced to the championship game with the 53-32 victory.
“This is a game that is exactly what we needed,” Taylor said. “This team is the closest team that resembles Bowling Green with their athleticism and size. There are not many nights where I will say a team is more athletic than we are but Hillsboro are. I felt like “our wheels” fell off in the 3rd Quarter. They made adjustments to our pressure and we weren’t able to adjust to their adjustment and that’s part of our youth. This is all about the big picture. This game is preparing us for where we want to be down the road. If I could, I would play them again tomorrow.”
Lee Lee Partinger led the Lady Cats with 10 points as Derriona Salter scored a game high of 15 points with LaTazia Williamson adding 14 points for the Lady Burros.
“The strength of our team is our athleticism and speed. We coach the girls hard and we want to run as fast as we can especially when we are in transition,” Lady Burros’ head coach Cherish Stringfield said. “But we were able to slow down in the half court and play to our tempo. We played with more discipline and poise in the 2nd Half. they did their job in the adjustments we made especially on the offensive side of the ball.”
3rd/4th Place Game Lady Cats 53 Lady Panthers 30
Barbee scored a game high of 14 points as 10 players scored for Franklin-Simpson as they used their depth, defensive pressure and speed led them to a third place finish in the holiday tournament with their victory over Portland, the host team of the tournament.
“Was looking to see how the girls would respond after yesterday’s game with a very good Hillsboro team,” Taylor said. “We scrimmaged them early in the season and was afraid that we would come out relaxed and they didn’t. We played everybody and our intensity was the same from the beginning to the end. The girls didn t like how yesterday went but you got to use this game to prepare for where we want to go and be.”
Barbee scored six points in the 1st Quarter with Partinger scoring four and Turner adding two for the Lady Cats. Senior Rayleigh Hester scored all four points for the Lady Panthers as Franklin-Simpson led 12-4 at the end of the first.
Ray led the Lady Cats with four points with Savage knocking down a 3-pointer. Barbee, Johnson, Partinger and Turner each added two points as Lady Panthers’ freshman Taya Totten made the only field goal in the quarter as Franklin-Simpson led 27-7 at halftime.
Partinger and Warfield connected on 3-pointers as Barbee scored a team high of five points for the Lady Cats.Turner added three points with Brown, Ray and freshman Tahlia Spencer each scored two points as they doubled up the Lady Panthers in points, 20-10, in the quarter for a 47-17 lead at the end of three.
Freshman Naja Nolan scored five points, including a 3-pointer for Franklin-Simpson. Freshman Haley Rasosco made a 3-pointer, scoring five points to lead Portland as they scored 13 points in the quarter. The Lady Cats finished in third place for the holiday tournament with their 53-30 victory over the Lady Panthers.
At the end of the game, Lyniah Brown was selected to the All-Tournament Team for her play during the tournament.
“I did not expect that at all. I was surprised and when my name was announced, everyone was surprised. I’m thankful for it,” Lyniah Brown said. “I think all of the coaches liked the way I played defense this week. I did try to lock down anyone I was guarding the best that I could.”
The Lady Cats return to action on Thursday afternoon when they will travel to Hartford to play the Ohio County Lady Eagles in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.
Tip-off time is at 3 p.m. and WFKN Radio is scheduled to broadcast the game starting at around 2:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN tab in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
