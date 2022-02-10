Last Tuesday night at the F-S Gym, Franklin-Simpson High School honored returning senior Alera Barbee as she became the latest basketball player inducted into the program’s 1,000 point club.
Barbee scored her eighth point of the game for her 1,000th career point on Jan. 25 at the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots during the 2nd Quarter.
“I knew I scored my 1,000th point but I forgot all about it during the game,” Barbee said. “I am pretty proud of myself for the accomplishment but there is no way I can achieve this without my teammates.”
“Alera accomplished that and she did not play basketball her sophomore year which says she has worked her tail off,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “She has gotten herself ready for college and I feel like she is the top or one of the top two players in our region.”
