Franklin-Simpson Wildcats defeated the Logan County Cougars 58-40 in the opening round of the 13th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament last Monday night at Todd County Central High School.

With the win, Franklin-Simpson has an opportunity to three-peat as 13th District Tournament champions but most importantly, they will be one of eight teams in the prestigious 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

