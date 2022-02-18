The Lady Panthers hosted Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday for one last district game before the tournament starts next week. The Lady Cats proved to be too much to handle as they have been for most opponents this season. Franklin won 53-17.
LaReesha Cawthorne and Jaylah Kees each scored 4 points. Jasmine Patel had 3. Jaeda Poindexter, Brinley Mason, and Kilby Long all finished with 2 points against Franklin.
The 13th District tournament will start next week at Logan County High School.
On Monday, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats will play the Lady Rebels of Todd County at 6 p.m. The Logan County Cougars will square up against Franklin in the late game at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, the Lady Cougars and Lady Panthers will play at 6 p.m. The Rebels and Panthers will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in the boy’s bracket. The girl’s championship game will be Thursday at 7 p.m. The boy’s championship is Friday at 7 p.m.
