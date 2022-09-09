Russellville High School will host the soccer All “A” Classic this weekend. Both the boys and girls teams will be in action for the tournament. Glasgow, Todd County Central, Monroe County and Clinton County are also scheduled to appear.
On Tuesday, the Panthers and Lady Panthers hosted Franklin-Simpson for a district doubleheader. The Lady Panthers fell 4-3 on Penalty kicks. This was the exact same outcome from the first meeting with Franklin-Simpson earlier in the season.
