RUSNWS-12-06-22 Cougars vs Trojanettes

Lady Cougars’ Gracie Borders (right) was presented the Outstanding Player Award by Paul Campbell (left) at Bowling Green High School’s State Farm 4th Region challenge on Saturday.

 Photo by Brain Davis

In the final game of the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School last Saturday night, the Logan County /Lady Cougars had a bad third quarter that propelled the Barren County Trojanettes to a 45-31 victory.

“We looked like we were running in quicksand,” Lady Cougars head coach Dedra Adler said. “We were a little gassed from a very high-energy game the night before with Warren East. At the end of the day, that can’t be an excuse for us. Most teams always play back-to-back nights so that can’t be an excuse for us.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.