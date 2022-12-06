In the final game of the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School last Saturday night, the Logan County /Lady Cougars had a bad third quarter that propelled the Barren County Trojanettes to a 45-31 victory.
“We looked like we were running in quicksand,” Lady Cougars head coach Dedra Adler said. “We were a little gassed from a very high-energy game the night before with Warren East. At the end of the day, that can’t be an excuse for us. Most teams always play back-to-back nights so that can’t be an excuse for us.”
The first half was played at Logan County’s pace as they used a lot of clock time being patient on offense. Nora Epley, who buried a 3-pointer, scored the first five points of the game for the Lady Cougars. Abigail Varney scored four straight points and Macy Lockhart’s basket gave the Trojanettes a 6-5 lead. Epley and Varney each scored another basket as Barren County led 8-7 after one.
Four lead changes with a tie occurred in the second quarter as Gracie Borders’ 3-pointer led to her scoring five points. Ann Ashley Atkinson and Lockhart each knocked down a 3-pointer. But Brindley Adler’s basket in the final minute of 1st Half tied the game at 14-14 at halftime.
The 3rd Quarter belonged to Barren County as they held Logan County to scoring two points, all from the free throw line during the entire quarter. Varney drained another 3-pointer to score seven points for the Trojanettes with Katie Geralkds and Lockhart each scoring three points. Taylor Strange’s basket in the closing seconds of the quarter gave the Trojanettes a 31-16 lead at the end of the third.
Atkinson scored five points with two free throws from Varney extended Barren County’s lead to 20 points in the 4th quarter. Following Reese Wetton’s basket, Gracie Borders scored seven straight points with Emily Borders’ 3-pointer and two points from Adler. The Torjanettes closed the game out with three free throws from Lockhart and two from Varney for the 45-31 victory.
“We came out and maintained in the 1st Half,” Adler said. “Going into halftime, we’re feeling great but then when I look at the stats, we tied with them in two quarters and we outscored them in the 4th Quarter but we were just flat in the 3rd. We got to do a better job of pushing through that. Scoring two points in that quarter lost us the ball game. Like everything else, four quarters will make a dollar but if we don’t put together four solid quarters, this is what happens.”
“I thought that we were really good in the 3rd Quarter,” Trojanettes’ head coach Piper Lindsey said. “The 1st Half, we were impatient offensively. We played decent defensively as we held them to 14 points but our press was more effective in the 3rd Quarter as we made some adjustments. We settled down and we were able to get more easy baskets.”
Gracie Borders was the only Lady Cougar in double figures with 12 points.
“We started off pretty decently with them,” Gracie Borders said. “I feel like in the 2nd Half, we didn’t come out as ready as they did. We dug too big of a hole. We came back for a little bit but it wasn’t enough to come back and compete and that’s where we fell short.”
Abigail Varney scored a game-high of 17 points with Macy Lockhart scoring 12 points and Ann Ashley Atkinson adding 10.
“We were very slow in the beginning,” Abigail Varney said. “We were missing Katie Elmore and our starting point guard in Katie Murphy but we really picked things up in the 3rd Quarter. It was a rough game but we picked things up. We stepped up and came out with the “W”.
