The Russellville Panthers came into the 13th District tournament game as the #3 seed facing Todd County. The Rebels had a record of (22-7) coming into the game, playing a fabulous season so far. The Panthers were (7-16) coming into the tournament after facing restructuring issues midway through the season.
The Rebels had previously beaten Russellville twice this season. Although Russellville nearly pulled off the upset on Tuesday, Todd County left with a ticket to the championship after a 50-48 win.
The Panthers scored 10 points in the first period after a slow start from both sides. TerReus Bowens hit for four points in the period. Layne Steele and Lennon Ries each hit shots. Jovari Gamble sank two free throws. Todd County got 12 points to hold a narrow lead going into the second. Mareke Johnson scored five in the opening frame and would end up with 20 in the game.
Layne Steele hit a three and a layup in the second period as the Panthers started finding a groove. Russellville tacked on 14 points before the half but trailed by seven going into the break.
Coming out of the locker room, Jayden Russell got hot and hit for 10 points in the third. The Panthers pulled within five going into the final stretch. It was 40-35 with eight minutes on the clock.
The Panthers hit key free throws down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final period. AJ Woodard hit two shots and a free throw as Russellville clawed ever closer to Todd County as the clock ran down. Although the Rebels missed several shots in the 4th period and made a few costly mistakes, the Panthers fell by two points when the final buzzer sounded.
Jovari Gamble and Jayden Russell each had 12 points. Layne Steele finished with nine. AJ Woodard had six points in the game. TerReus Bowens had four, Eli McMurry scored three, and Lennon Ries had two.
The Panthers finish with a record of (7-17) for the 2021-2022 season.
