Softball in the 13th District this season will be like the “Wild, Wild West” as all four teams are capable enough of winning the 13th District Softball Tournament in May that will be hosted at Logan County High School.

The Logan County Lady Cougars opened 13th District play with a 5-2 come from behind win over the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.