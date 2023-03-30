Softball in the 13th District this season will be like the “Wild, Wild West” as all four teams are capable enough of winning the 13th District Softball Tournament in May that will be hosted at Logan County High School.
The Logan County Lady Cougars opened 13th District play with a 5-2 come from behind win over the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“It’s always a big win when we play Franklin-Simpson,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “We are fortunate to win the game because it is always a battle when we play them. Both teams are very competitive and the girls can play, and we know that every time we play them. I am so proud of my girls.”
Shayla Johnson was the winning pitcher as she pitched a complete game by throwing all seven innings allowing two runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts.
“At first, I couldn’t find the strike zone,” Johnson said. “Couldn’t get the calls on the inside or outside pitches for strikes. So I had to gather myself and we all had to work around what the home plate umpire was giving me. I knew I had my teammates behind me and I have my trust in them as I knew they would make great plays.”
The Lady Cougars had plenty of opportunities to score early and often as they stranded eight base runners with seven being in scoring position in the first five innings.
The Lady Cats got the momentum swinging their way in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Kloie Smith led off with a double with Ava Holland as a courtesy runner for Smith. On an 1-0 count, Lilly Ferguson hit her second home run of the season out to left field as they took a 2-0 lead.
“After seeing the home run happen, I was kind of riled up. I knew if I got too riled up, I wouldn’t be great,” Johnson said. “So I calmed myself down and went through the moment with each and every pitch and continue to have confidence in myself. A lot of people don’t think about it but it is super tough to bounce back from watching another player hit a home run off of you. You have to keep your mind in a great place because it is easy to get down. You just have to overcome it and believe in yourself.”
Johnson settled back into a groove as she and her defense managed to allow no runs for the remainder of the game.
Logan County’s bats came alive in the top of the 6th as Trinity Case started the inning with a ground ball hopper that got through for a base hit. With one out, Sydni Blick hit an RBI double that scored Case that made the score 2-1. With Natalie Cates as a pinch runner for Blick at 2nd, McKenzie Robinson hit an RBI single that scored Cates, tying the game at 2-2 and the momentum clearly shifted towards the Lady Cougars. Madelym Burgess hit an infield single, beating the throw to 1st, and Robinson advanced to 3rd. Johnson helped give her team the lead as her RBI groundout scored Robinson for a 3-2 lead. Then with a 1-0 count, Emerson McKinnis hit a two-run home run to left field for her second home run of the season as they came from behind for the 5-2, 13th District victory over Franklin-Simpson.
“Hitting is contagious. Once you see one of your teammates get a hit, you feel like I can do this and get a hit too. We start to get confidence in ourselves and in each other,” Emerson McKinnis said. “My home run started with the first pitch that was outside and sometimes I like to chase it. Second pitch was low and I like low pitches. I went for it and it went. It felt like it could be a home run but I didn’t think I got enough behind it, so I started running. Once I got to first and coach (Michael) Crawford screamed out, I knew that it was gone.”
Sydni Blick led the Lady Cougars with three hits out of four plate appearances. Emerson McKinnis had two RBIs with five different players. Madelyn Burgess, Trinity Case, Natalie Cates, McKinnis, and McKenzie Robinson each scored a run.
“We left seven runners in scoring position in the first three innings,” Gettings said. “We pretty much controlled the game. We put pressure on them every inning with base runners but we had nothing to show for it. Some teams will lay down on that but my girls kept grinding with some good at bats and positive attitude until we finally busted the game open with a big inning. Fortunately, tonight it took that one inning to get the win.”
Logan County looks to continue their momentum with a game on Monday night at the Greenwood Lady Gators with first pitch time scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.