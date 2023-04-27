Logan County hosted Franklin-Simpson on both the softball and baseball fields Tuesday evening. The Lady Cougars blanked the Lady Cats 4-0. The Cougars pounded out 12 hits on the baseball diamond and defeated Franklin 10-3.
Shayla Johnson threw the complete game shutout for the Lady Cougars. She recorded nine strikeouts while allowing four hits.
Nora Epley led the Lady Cougars on offense with three hits, including a triple and double. Also recording singles in the game were Hailey Burgess, Emerson McKinnis, Sydni Blick, and Natalie Cates with two.
Up next for the Lady Cougars will be a road game on Friday at Barren County.
During the 10-3 baseball win over the Wildcats, Isaac Stanley and Chance Sweeney each hit a home run. Stanley drove in four runs with his long ball and an RBI single. Sweeney recorded three RBIs with three hits, including a double and homer.
Tate McLean was the winning pitcher for the Cougars. McLean went the distance, striking out three and allowing two runs on three hits.
The baseball Cougars will host Bowling Green this evening at 5:30 p.m.
