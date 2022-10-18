The Russellville Panthers made it all the way to the Class 1A State championship game last season.

The opponent, the Pikeville Panthers won the title by getting the 30-27 win. On Saturday, our Panthers met Pikeville again. This time, the two teams met in Somerset at a neutral site. Russellville fell 42-7 in the rematch.

