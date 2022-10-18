The Russellville Panthers made it all the way to the Class 1A State championship game last season.
The opponent, the Pikeville Panthers won the title by getting the 30-27 win. On Saturday, our Panthers met Pikeville again. This time, the two teams met in Somerset at a neutral site. Russellville fell 42-7 in the rematch.
Russellville got 128 passing yards from quarterback Tutu McKeage. He was 14-of-26 on the day. His top receiver was Nick Woodard, who logged 86 yards. Noah Stovall caught four passes for 25 yards.
McKeage was the leading rusher for Russellville with 43 yards. Caleb Harper ran in the lone touchdown for the Panthers. Madden Bloodworth tacked on the extra point after the score.
On defense, Landon Bibb recovered a fumble in the game Saturday. Noah Stovall led the team with six total tackles. David Owens, Caleb Harper, Camden Phillips, Tutu McKeage, and Gage Bollenbecker all recorded multiple tackles against the tough Pikeville Panthers.
Russellville returns home this week for a district matchup against Crittenden County this Friday.
