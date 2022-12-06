Lareesha Cawthorne recorded a monster double double with game-highs of 24 points and 23 rebounds but the Russellville Lady Panthers endured a long scoring drought from late in the 3rd Quarter to past the midway point of the 4th Quarter as they lost 63-45 to the Monroe County Lady Falcons in last Saturday afternoon’s State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
“It started off pretty easy for us as we were getting easy buckets for us,” Cawthorne said. “As the game kept going, we had some players getting tired. A’miyah (Collier) and I did the majority of the scoring so it became a tough game at the end. We kept fighting. We stayed in it but we gave up some easy points. We have to mentally and physically stay in the game.”
Two ties with three lead changes occurred in the 1st Quarter as Cawthorne scored four points with two points each from Brinley Mason and Jordin Morris tied the game at 8-8. A’miyah Collier’s bucker gave the Lady Panthers a 10-8 lead. Then Cawthorne scored seven straight points for a 17-8 lead. Paisley Ford scored the final four points for the Lady Falcons as they trailed 17-12 at the end of the first.
Three more lead changes and two ties occurred in the 2nd Quarter as Monroe County opened up with a 10-2 run thanks to 3-pointers from Ella Massingille and Gracie Veatch. Collier scored five of Russellville’s next six points that tied the game once again at 26-26. Cawthorne’s basket gave Russellville a 28-27 lead but the Lady Falcons closed the 1st half with baskets from Massingille and Veatch and a 3-pointer from Brynley Hatcher as time expired gave Monroe County a 34-28 lead at halftime.
Three points each from Cawthorne and Collier with two free throws from Morris helped cut Rissellville’s deficit down to one, 37-36. Then the Lady Panthers were outscored 12-2 for the remainder of the quarter as Veatch scored six of those points during the run with two points each from Ford, Hatcher, and Massingille to lead 49-38 at the end of three.
Massingille and Carlee Yokley each scored four points with Ford, Sarah Thompson, and Yokley each scoring a basket as Monroe County continued the scoring as they scored 14 unanswered points to start the 4th Quarter. Cawthorne and Collier provided baskets that ended Russellville’s scoring drought with free throws from Cawthorne and Morris as the Lady Panthers suffered a 63-48 loss to the Lady Falcons.
“It’s our first game and we waited all week to play,” Lady Falcons’ head coach Clifton Hamilton said. “We knew heading into today’s game that we were playing a very athletic Russellville team and we would have those pregame jitters. I told the girls that we have to weather that storm to get going. Late in the game, our run was all about effort and mentality. I told the girls that you can hope a team goes away or you can put them away. The girls responded because it was all about the effort so all credit goes to my girls.”
Along with Cawthorne, A’miyah Collier added 12 points as they were the only lady panthers that scored in double figures.
“I told the girls that we had only four scorers tonight and Laressha (Cawthorne) put the team on her back today. Somebody else has to step up and provide more scoring,” Lady panthers’ head coach Orlando Hayden said. “A’miyah (Collier) does her part but she is guarding the best player and handling the ball. She is already worn down from what we ask her to do so that means, someone else has to step up. We do have a couple of players that are still out so when they come back, they can help us out a little more. ”
Ella Massingille led Monroe County with 15 points, Gracie Veatch with 14 points, and Paisley Ford with 13 points.
“We were very nervous in the beginning and our shots weren’t falling,” Gracie Veatch said. “But once we started to pick it up and how we came out with a win. Once we got into a rhythm, especially in the 3rd and 4th Quarters, we just kept it going during that stretch. We had our ups and our downs but overall, we played fairly well but not to our full potential.”
