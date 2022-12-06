RUSNWS-12-06-22 Panthers vs Monroe

Lady Panthers’ Lareesha Cawthorne (left) was presented the Outstanding Player Award by Paul Campbell (right) at Saturday’s State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.

 Photo by Brian Davis

Lareesha Cawthorne recorded a monster double double with game-highs of 24 points and 23 rebounds but the Russellville Lady Panthers endured a long scoring drought from late in the 3rd Quarter to past the midway point of the 4th Quarter as they lost 63-45 to the Monroe County Lady Falcons in last Saturday afternoon’s State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.

“It started off pretty easy for us as we were getting easy buckets for us,” Cawthorne said. “As the game kept going, we had some players getting tired. A’miyah (Collier) and I did the majority of the scoring so it became a tough game at the end. We kept fighting. We stayed in it but we gave up some easy points. We have to mentally and physically stay in the game.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.