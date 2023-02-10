Lady Cougar senior standout Gracie Borders has been named to the 1st team All Region. Gracie has also joined the 1,000 point club.
“Coaching Gracie has been such a blessing! She’s every coach’s dream. Gracie is never a kid that you have to question her effort as she has one of the best work ethics of the many players I’ve coached,” said Lady Cougar head coach Dedra Adler. “She always goes above and beyond putting in extra work in the off season and doing individual workouts on her own and has truly earned every accolade that has come her way. It’s even better to see because not only is she a great basketball player she’s equally a great person, Adler added.
“It is such an honor to be named First Team All Region and be named alongside so many other great players in this region!,” said Gracie. She added, “I was also super excited to hit the 1,000 point milestone and reach one of the goals I’d set for myself. It was a big relief! I’ve been very lucky to have great teammates while playing at Logan County and know that is a goal I couldn’t have accomplished without them so I want to thank each of them!”
According to Coach Adler, Gracie averages 17 points and 10.6 rebounds a game.
“I’m glad to see that hard work paying off for her. She is a player that can’t be replaced and her leadership will have a positive impact on Lady Cougar Basketball for years to come. Although I will sure hate to lose her I am excited to see her future and her continued success at the next level,” Adler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.