The 2023 softball season started on a sour note for the Lady Panthers when the ladies suffered a 10-0 loss on the road to Greenwood. Since that opening night loss, Coach Ryan Davenports squad has marched onward and has not lost since. The Lady Panthers won their sixth straight game on Tuesday against Todd County.
Russellville got things going early against the Lady Rebels of Todd County on Tuesday. A’miyah Collier reached on an error in the first inning. Ja’eda Poindexter followed up with a single, moving Collier to third base. Jaylah Kees hit a fly ball to center that sailed over the center fielder’s head and fell to the ground. Collier scored the first run of the game on the play, while Poindexter advanced to third. Crissy Higgins drove a fly ball to center, scoring both Poindexter and Kees. The score was 3-0 in a hurry. It would remain 3-0 in favor of the lady Panthers until the bottom of the 5th inning.
