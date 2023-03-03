The Lady Cougars drew the 16th District winner Metcalfe County for the opening round of the 4th Region tournament at WKU. Logan County clawed from behind to force overtime before falling in heart-breaking fashion by one point, 56-55.
Metcalfe County started the game with 17 points in the first period. The Lady Cougars had 11 in the first, nine of those points coming from 3-pointers. Late in the second quarter, Metcalfe was ahead by 11 points. The halftime score was 28-19 in favor of the Lady Hornets. It appeared that Logan may not have an answer for Metcalfe, but the second half was a different story.
During the 3rd quarter, Logan County started finding a rhythm on both sides of the court. They scored 15 compared to Metcalfe County’s 12 in the 3rd. Logan shot 7-of-8 from the line out of the locker room. By the end of the 3rd, Logan pulled within six of Metcalfe County. It was 40-34 going into the 4th.
The 4th period belonged to Logan County. They shot 4-of-6 from the free throw line and hit five field goals to collect a total of 14 in the quarter. The defense held Metcalfe to only eight. At the end of regulation, it was 48-48 and heading to overtime. The Logan County crowd could be heard clearly louder than the stunned Metcalfe fans.
During the overtime period, the score remained tight until Metcalfe hit key free throws to close it out. The Lady Hornets won 56-55.
Emerson McKinnis and Reese Wetton scored 11 each to lead Logan County. Emily Borders finished with 10. Gracie Borders scored eight in the game. TaKiyah Mason had six, Brenley Adler finished with five, and Nora Epley shot for four.
“I could not be more proud of our Lady Cougars and the fight they showed Monday night,” said Lady Cougar Head Coach Dedra Adler. “I felt like nerves plagued us early as this was a new experience for the majority of the girls in playing in the regional tournament. We dug a hole early and those are often hard to fight out of but the girls did that and for that, I am extremely proud.”
Adler added that referees let you play a little more than what is allowed throughout the regular season and the girls made adjustments and played with the physicality needed in the second half.
“Emerson McKinnis battled all night around the basket and had some critical rebounds in critical moments. I was also extremely proud of Reese Wetton and the way she stepped up Monday night,” Adler said. “She is a kid with so much talent and a great work ethic, but sometimes will let her own self-confidence get in the way and is often her own toughest critic. Monday she played like the player we know she is.”
The coach said the second-half comeback was a total team effort and the grit and determination her team played will serve them well in life.
“They just make me really proud,” said Adler. “The girls have had a great season and I am looking forward to seeing them continue to grow and what the future has in store for them.”
The team will lose a lot in senior Gracie Borders, who Adler said not only had a very successful season but a successful career as a Lady Cougar. “Her leadership will be greatly missed and I look forward to watching her continue her basketball journey at the college level. A big thank you to each and everyone that supported these girls along the way!” Adler said.
Logan County finishes the season (18-14) as the 13th District runners-up.
