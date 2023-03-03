The Lady Cougars drew the 16th District winner Metcalfe County for the opening round of the 4th Region tournament at WKU. Logan County clawed from behind to force overtime before falling in heart-breaking fashion by one point, 56-55.

Metcalfe County started the game with 17 points in the first period. The Lady Cougars had 11 in the first, nine of those points coming from 3-pointers. Late in the second quarter, Metcalfe was ahead by 11 points. The halftime score was 28-19 in favor of the Lady Hornets. It appeared that Logan may not have an answer for Metcalfe, but the second half was a different story.

