With the first pitches being thrown earlier this week, the spring sports season has officially started. Logan County and Russellville both earned opening wins on the softball field. The Lady Cougars traveled to Bowling Green and won a wild one, 9-8. The Lady Panthers hosted Edmonson County on Tuesday and cruised to a 9-0 victory.
At Russellville, A’miyah Collier pitched a no-hitter with ten strikeouts. Collier added a home run at the plate in the 9-0 win. The Lady Panthers had 16 hits in the shut-out win to open the 2022 season.
Ja’eda Poindexter led the way with four hits and two stolen bases. Reese Croslin had three hits, including a double. Chloe Penrod, A’miyah Collier, Turtle Bell, and Jaylah Kees each had two hits. Madison Cardwell, Crissy Higgins, and Brinley Mason also added a hit each.
Russellville will head to Muhlenberg County for a game tonight at 6 p.m.
Logan County played at Bowling Green on Tuesday to open the season. The Lady Cougars beat the Lady Purples 9-8 in eight innings.
Grayce Mefford had three hits. Trinity Case smacked two singles and added two RBIs. Emerson McKinnis, Shayla Johnson, Shelby Gettings, Ali Garrett, Nora Epley, Hailey Burgess, and Maddix Mowles each hit safely as well.
Shelby Gettings and Hailey Burgess combined for eight innings in the pitcher’s circle. They had five strikeouts while allowing five earned runs on 12 hits.
The Lady Cougars will be at home against Butler County tonight at 5:30 p.m.
