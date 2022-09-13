GOLF
On Thursday, Sept. 8th, the Logan County Golf team was in action at Rolling Hills Golf Course against Christian County. This was the second time in a week these two programs have faced off on the links.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the News Democrat & Leader All-Access.
GOLF
On Thursday, Sept. 8th, the Logan County Golf team was in action at Rolling Hills Golf Course against Christian County. This was the second time in a week these two programs have faced off on the links.
Once again the Cougars came out victorious in the boys match by a score of 178-184. The Cougars were led by Karson Rogers who shot a 40 which was the low round of the day giving him medalist honors for the day. Rogers was followed by Tanner Robinson 43, Braden Engler 44, and three 51s shot by Riley Shephard, Zach Krohn, and Sam Britt.
The JV boys also played with Mason Logsdon shooting a 53, Keatin Robertson 55.
The Lady Cougars were in action also and were led by Abbi Grace Forbes 43, Emma Fitzgerald 53, and Lexi Plummer 59.
The golf teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when the boys will be in action against Todd County and the ladies in action against South Warren at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
Braden Engler and Abby Forbes competed in Owensboro at the Kentucky 2A State Golf Championships on Monday, Sept. 12.
CROSS COUNTRY
Logan County’s Cross Country team had two top 10 finishes recently. They included Faith Higgins a 6th grader who finished in 10th place in the girls middle school with a time of 15:16.98. Sam Larson finished 9th with a time of 18:16.51
Landon Crocker — 22:47.76
Garrett Lawson — 22:49.80
Wyatt Lawson — 22:55.19
The Cross Country team had great efforts from Julia Anderson, Katelyn Haas, Annslee Buchanan, Addison Connelly, Ella Lawson, Neoma Masterman, Lexus McMurray, Casey Slaughter, and Gavin Sears.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.