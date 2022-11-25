RUSNWS-11-25-22 All SKY Russellville

Russellville’s Panther football team was honored at the All-SKY Conference Teams Selection event last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.

 Photo by Brian Davis

Seven Russellville Panther football players were selected to the All-SKY Conference Small Division teams last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.

Selections in the Small Division were made by the head coaches in Class 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A in South Central Kentucky.

