Seven Russellville Panther football players were selected to the All-SKY Conference Small Division teams last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.
Selections in the Small Division were made by the head coaches in Class 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A in South Central Kentucky.
Senior linebacker Caleb Harper and sophomore defensive back Octavius McKeage were selected to First Team Defense and senior linemen Camden Phillips and sophomore David Owens along with junior defensive back Monti Williams were selected to Second Team Defense.
Harper led the team in tackles with 99, 56 solos with 43 assists, and had two fumble recoveries. Mckeage forced a fumble, had 43 total tackles, 34 solos with nine assists, and tied for the team-high in interceptions with two. Phillips had 32 total tackles, 17 solos with 15 assists. Owens forced three fumbles and had 49 total tackles, 30 solos with 19 assists. Williams also tied for a team-high in dumble recoveries with two, had 19 total tackles, 15 solos with four assists, and an interception.
Senior lineman Henry Graves and senior wide receiver Nick Woodard were selected to First Team Offense and sophomore A.J. Woodard was selected to the Second Team Offense.
Graves was part of Russellville’s offense that gained 1,982 yards of total offense. A.J. Woodard completed eight of his 15 passes for 46 yards. He also ran for 266 yards on 44 carries for five touchdowns and had five receptions for 131 yards for two touchdowns. Nick Woodard had 22 carries for 145 yards rushing for a touchdown and had team highs in receptions with 32, receiving yards with 556 yards, and touchdowns with three.
“Very proud of these kids,” Panthers’ head coach Mikie Benton said. “Our year was not the way that we wanted it to be but it is great to see these guys get rewarded for their efforts. We have got some seniors on stage tonight that we’ll miss but we have some younger players that were recognized tonight. I am pretty hyped about them coming back for sure. Definitely ready to build onto the future.”
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Luke Meadows Metcalfe County
Lineman: Chase Starr Glasgow
Lineman: Kamari harris Glasgow
Linebacker: Caleb Harper Russellville
Linebacker: Cade Turner Monroe County
Linebacker: Mason Arms Glasgow
Linebacker: Matthew Hightower Todd County Central
Defensive Back: OctVaius McKeage Russellville
Defensive Back: Mason Estes Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Nate Reding Todd County Central
Defensive Back: Jameson Petett Monroe County
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Camden Phillips Russellville
Lineman: David Owens Russellville
Lineman: Wade Carnahan Monroe County
Lineman: Tyler Vibbart Metcalfe County
Lineman” Lennox Young Monroe County
Lineman: Frankie Cianci Glasgow
Linebacker: Tyler Neal Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Monti Williams Russellville
Defensive Back: Tristan Thurmond Metcalfe County
Defensive Back: Greg Simmons Monroe County
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback” Gavin Nolan Todd County Central
Running Back: Kieran Stockton Glasgow
Running Back: Mikey Bennett Metcalfe County
Lineman: Henry Graves Russellville
Lineman: Tanner Jessie Metcalfe County
Lineman: Cam Johnson Glasgow
Lineman: Chandler Thurman Monroe County
Lineman: Holden Cary Metcalfe County
Wide Receiver: Nick Woodard Russellville
Wide Receiver Wyatt Blythe Metcalfe County
Wide Receiver: Javon Clark Glasgow
Kicker: Keegan Williams Metcalfe County
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Easton Jessie Glasgow
Running Back: Jamarion Smith Todd County Central
Running Back: C.T. Branstetter Metcalfe County
Lineman: Joe Baker Monroe County
Lineman: Jake Love Metcalfe County
Lineman: Rad Gentry Glasgow
Lineman: Ryne Randall Glasgow
Lineman: Luke Simmons Glasgow
Wide Receiver: Branson Williams Monroe County
Wide Receiver: Rico Crowder Glasgow
Athlete: A.J. Woodard Russellville
