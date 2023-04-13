The Logan County softball team has spent most of the Spring on the road this year.

Playing only their second home game of the season on Monday, the Lady Cougars put up impressive numbers against the Hopkins Central Lady Storm. Once the dust settled in the Monday evening air, Logan County claimed victory 14-0.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.