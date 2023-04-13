The Logan County softball team has spent most of the Spring on the road this year.
Playing only their second home game of the season on Monday, the Lady Cougars put up impressive numbers against the Hopkins Central Lady Storm. Once the dust settled in the Monday evening air, Logan County claimed victory 14-0.
Emerson McKinnis smacked two home runs and had six RBIs in the blow out win. Nora Epley had three hits in the win. Epley hit two doubles and a triple in her three at bats. McKenzie Robinson and Natalie Cates each totaled two hits in the game. Makenzie Mowles, Hailey Burgess, and Kinley Holloway added base hits as well.
In the circle, Addison Cartas went the distance for the win. Cartas had 10 strikeouts while allowing only one hit and one walk.
Logan County will host Bowling Green on Friday.
