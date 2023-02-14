Russellville’s basketball teams visited Todd County Friday night taking a win and sufferings a loss for the Panthers.
The ladies outscored the Rebels 50-40 with the Panthers falling short 46-58.
The top lady scorers for the night were Lareesha Cawthorn with 17 points and A’miyah Collier scoring 14. Brinley Mason added 7 with Ja’eda Poindexter and Jaylah Kees with 6 each. Cawthorn had 14 rebounds, Jordin Morris had 8, and Collier had 7.
The top boy scorers for the night were Jayden Russell, Noah Stovall, and Layne Steele with 7 each. AJ Woodard had 6 with Eli McMurry, Octavious McKeage, and Nick Woodard with 5 each, and Andrew Dowlen with 4. Steele had 8 rebounds with McKeage and McMurry taking 6 each.
Russellville boys and girls will play Edmonson County next.
