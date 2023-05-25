RUSNWS-05-25-23 13TH DISTRICT BASEBALL

The 13th District Baseball All-Season Team was announced at the conclusion of the 13th District Baseball tournament’s championship game last Tuesday night at Logan County High School.

 PHOTO BY HEATHER BLICK

At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Baseball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team were announced.

The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Matt Wilhite from the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, Ethan Meguiar from the Logan County Cougars, Kenneth Edmonds from the Russellville Panthers, and Jim Daigle from the Todd County Central Rebels. Each coach was asked to pick the top 10 players from the district that is not on the team they coach.

