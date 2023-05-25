At the conclusion of the championship game of the 13th District Baseball Tournament, the selections to the 13th District All-Season Team were announced.
The selections were made by the four 13th District head baseball coaches: Matt Wilhite from the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, Ethan Meguiar from the Logan County Cougars, Kenneth Edmonds from the Russellville Panthers, and Jim Daigle from the Todd County Central Rebels. Each coach was asked to pick the top 10 players from the district that is not on the team they coach.
Selected to the team from Logan County were: Brady Hinton, Isaac Stanley, Chance Sweeney, and Davin Yates.
Hinton had a batting average of .383 with one home run, and 12 doubles for 41 hits and 22 RBI. He scored 27 runs and stole nine bases. He pitched in two games, started in one, in 2.1 innings allowing three runs, only one was earned, on one hit with three strikeouts for an ERA of 3.00.
Stanley had a batting average of .329 with one home run and two doubles for 24 hits, 23 RBI and nine runs scored. He had a pitching record of 3-0 in six games, starting in four, allowing 14 runs, 12 of which were earned, in 18 innings on 15 hits with 16 strikeouts for an ERA of 4.67.
Sweeney had a batting average of .404 with one home run, 11 doubles, and a triple for 46 hits for 29 RBI. He scored 41 runs and stole 15 bases. He started 10 games as a pitcher, with a 5-3 record, allowing 27 runs, 16 of which were earned, on 37 hits with 45 strikeouts for an ERA of 2.06.
Yates had a batting average of .464 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, and a triple for 51 hits for 36 RBI. He scored 32 runs and stole 10 bases. He pitched in nine games, started in two, in 19.2 innings allowing 12 runs, 10 were earned, on 16 hits with 23 strikeouts for an ERA of 3.56.
“Very proud of all of our selections,” Cougars’ head coach Ethan Meguiar said. “Our four-hole hitter, Brady Hinton, has had a really good year defensively in left field. He’s new to the outfield and he’s learning and he had a good hitting season as he is around the .400 average. Proud of our one senior to be selected in Isaac (Stanley), who was not an everyday guy, who got an opportunity to play because of an injury. He has been a pitcher for most of his career and now he has had an opportunity in the outfield and he ran with it. Chance (Sweeney), our leadoff guy and number-one pitcher, has had a really good season. He and D.Y. (Yates) both have had a great year offensively as they bat over .400. D.Y. is probably one of the better RBI players in the region.
Selected to the team from Russellville was Landon Gunderson.
Gunderson, who is an 8th grader, appeared in 10 games and started three as a pitcher. He allowed 38 runs on 23 hits with 17 strikeouts and earned a win.
“We had a lot of young players, 7th and 8th graders, on our team this season,” Panthers’ head coach Kenneth Edmonds said. “Landon (Gunderson) stood out for his pitching as he got some key outs against some of the best hitters in this district. A very respectful young man who plays the game the right way. He is great to be around. Great to coach and I can’t wait to see how he develops over the next few years as a baseball player.”
Also selected to the team from Franklin Simpson were: Griff Banton, Brady Delk, and Brevin Scott, and from Todd County Central: Gavyn Nolan, Preston Rager, Nate
Reding and Zack Robinson.
