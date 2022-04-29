The Cougars and Lady Cougars have both been playing fantastic ball lately. The Lady Cougars were riding a 3-game winning streak coming into Tuesday’s district game at Franklin. During those three games, Logan County outscored opponents 20-2. The baseball Cougars had won five in a row before the game against Franklin. The Wildcats claimed victory on Tuesday in both the baseball and softball games.
The Cougars fell in a narrow 3-1 game in Franklin. Harper Butler and Wyatt Blake pounded out doubles for Logan County. Butler also hit a single in the game. Brady Hinton and Connor Binkley added a single each.
Chance Sweeney pitched the complete game. He allowed two earned runs on two hits. Sweeney also struck out four Wildcats.
The Cougars are set to play Marshall County today at 6 pm.
On the softball field in Franklin, the Lady Cougars fell 5-4. Logan County had 14 hits in the game. Maddix Mowles led the pack with three hits. Shelby Gettings, McKenzie Robinson, and Hailey Burgess each had two hits. Nora Epley, Kinley Holloway, and Ali Garrett all had singles in the game. Grayce Mefford and Emerson McKinnis slugged a double apiece.
Shelby Gettings threw four innings and had four K’s. She allowed two earned runs. Hailey Burgess pitched the final two innings.
The Lady Cougars will be on the road at Todd County this evening.
