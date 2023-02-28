At the conclusion of the 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournaments, selections for the 13th District All-Season Teams were announced.
The selections were made by the four coaches Ashley Taylor from Franklin-Simpson’ Dedra Adler from Logan County; Orlando Hayden from Russellville, and Nick Suttle from Todd County Central.
Selected to the girls’ District All-Season Team from Logan County were Emily and Gracie Borders and Nora Eplay.
“It’s a great honor to be chosen,” Emily Borders said. “It’s great to be recognized and thought of being on the same level as the other girls that were selected. Great job to all of them. Thank you to the coaches for selecting me and I really appreciate it.”
It’s truly a blessing for me and I just worked extremely hard for not only this season but all four years of my playing career,” Gracie Borders said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without my coaches and my teammates.”
Also selected to the team were Russellville’s LaReesha Cawthorne and A’miyah Collier.
“It’s an award that I definitely worked hard for not only myself but for any team,” LaReesha Cawthorne said. “I have accomplished a lot this season and I feel like I deserve it.”
“I thought the selections the coaches made were good,” A’miyah Collier said. “We are all a group of hard-working girls throughout the season and everybody that was selected deserved to be on the team.”
Also selected to the team were Franklin-Simpson’s Katelyn McAlister, Malyea Partinger, Kloie Smith, and Hadley Turner. From Todd County Central were Ciara Collins, Alexis Taylor, and Abby Williams.
