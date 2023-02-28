The song 1999 was a top 20 hit by Prince and 1999 was the last time that the Russellville Lady Panthers won the 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament… until now. The Lady Panthers put together four solid quarters, withstood some adversity, and came away with the District Championship with a 45-40 victory over the Logan County Lady Cougars last Thursday night at Todd County Central High School.

The two championship teams are forever linked. Just like the 1999 team, the Lady Panthers headed into the tournament as the number four seed. Also, current players LaReesha Cawthorne’s and A’miyah Collier’s mothers, Ashley Kees and Leslie Todd each played important roles in leading their team to the championship, just like their daughters have done as well.

