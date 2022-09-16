The Lady Cougars soccer team took the field against Russellville on Senior night at Logan County High School Tuesday.
Last month, the Lady Panthers defeated Logan County at Russellville. The Lady Cougars wanted to even the score. On Tuesday evening, they did just that. The match remained scoreless as both teams played hard to keep the other away from each goal. Finally, Logan County’s Maria Rogers kicked her fourth goal of the season into the right side of the net. The goal would prove to be the game-winner. The Lady Cougars took the victory, 1-0.
