The 13th District soccer championship was held on Tuesday in Franklin. The Lady Cougars played in the district championship game on Tuesday against Todd County. They earned a trip to the big game by defeating Franklin-Simpson 2-1 on Monday.
The Logan County Lady Cougars (6-12-1) played tough against the Lady Rebels (11-7-2) but came up just short. They fell 1-0 in the championship.
