LADY COUGARS SECTION 2

Lady Cougars’ Emerson McKinnis is at the plate in the bottom of the 3rd inning during the Section 2 championship game of the Class 2-A Softball Tournament last Wednesday against Franklin-Simpson at Allen County-Scottsville High School.

 PHOTO BY BRIUAN DAVIS

The Logan County Lady Cougars fell behind early but was able to come from behind with a walk off in their final at bat, 5-4 over Franklin-Simpson to win the Section 2 championship of the Class 2-A State Softball Tournament last Wednesday at Allen County-Scottsville High School.

“We did not get the job done last night against Todd County Central,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Gary Gettings said. “So I told them to make tonight your bounce back game. We didn’t harp on that game so let s f ish that away and let’s focus on the next one.”

